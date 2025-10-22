Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Genesis will roll out locally assembled cars in India with the launch of the brand by 2027. Genesis would be a separate brand from Hyundai in India and would operate independently. The brand will not bring imported cars to India and will instead introduce locally assembled models, which will help reduce prices.

Competing with German Luxury Carmakers

In India, to compete with German luxury carmakers, Genesis needs to bring in locally assembled cars, which they plan to do from 2027. While that is still some time away, Hyundai is confident that Genesis will appeal to Indian car buyers. The Genesis brand is most likely to debut with the GV80 (pictured below), GV80 Coupe, and the G80 at the start.

The G80 is a luxury sedan, while the GV80 is a high-end luxury SUV positioned in the volume segment of the luxury market, specifically in the Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore bracket. The Genesis models will be petrol-only at the beginning, although some electrified versions can be expected later.

Line-up Plans and Market Position

There are other models in the Genesis range, including the much larger G90, but it may not come to India due to its size and cost, as it would be priced near Rs 2 crore if launched. Initially, Genesis could target smaller volumes, as it will need a broader portfolio to compete with established players like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, which already have extensive line-ups in India.

The best-selling luxury car in India is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Genesis will need to introduce a model that can effectively rival it. For now, more details about Genesis’ India plans are expected to emerge next year, leading up to the brand’s official launch by 2027.