Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoAuto Industry Shifts Focus To Premium EVs With 3 New Models Coming

Auto Industry Shifts Focus To Premium EVs With 3 New Models Coming

India’s premium EV market is heating up as Maruti, Mahindra and Tata prepare major high-end electric launches with long-range, feature-rich models.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Auto Industry has now shifted focus to premium EVs and that is where the market lies with customers being more open to spend here. The premium EV segment above 20 lakh means that carmakers can experiment more with man launches.



Auto Industry Shifts Focus To Premium EVs With 3 New Models Coming

That is where Maruti Suzuki is also testing waters with its first EV which is due to be launched on December 2nd. To be made in India, the eVitara is a born EV and will come with two battery packs with the range being in excess of 500km. The eVitara also gets distinctive styling plus a new interior which differentiates the car from the other Maruti Suzuki offerings.

New Premium EVs From Major Carmakers

The next EV launch is also a premium big 7-seater which is the XEV 9S from Mahindra. This is the bigger brother to the XEV 9e and is the three row version. This is the more practical EV and the first three row all electric SUV which is also based on the bespoke EV platform not being derived from ICE cars.



Auto Industry Shifts Focus To Premium EVs With 3 New Models Coming

The XEV 9S will get a more spacious rear seat with more features like an electric boss mode and a more comfort oriented layout with a focus on space. The battery pack will be shared with the XEV 9e.

Then you have the Sierra EV from Tata Motors also coming in. The Sierra has been one of the most awaited new cars and the Sierra EV will be based on a different platform than the Sierra ICE. The EV will also get different styling and a slightly different interior along with two battery packs. However, it could also be getting the dual motor layout from the bigger Harrier EV which means AWD.

Hence, the market for EVs is now more active towards the premium space.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Auto
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Cities
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Cities
More Karnataka MLAs Fly To Delhi, Back Shivakumar For CM Post
More Karnataka MLAs Fly To Delhi, Back Shivakumar For CM Post
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Peshawar Fidayeen Blast: Taliban Attack on Paramilitary HQ kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
Peshawar News: Major Terror Attack rocks Peshawar, Fierce Gunfight Underway
Peshawar News: Major Terror Strike at Peshawar Police Headquarters, Multiple Blasts Rock the City
Peshawar Terror Attack: Peshawar Police Headquarters Shaken by Twin blasts, Fierce Gun Battle still Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget