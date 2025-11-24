Auto Industry Shifts Focus To Premium EVs With 3 New Models Coming

The Auto Industry has now shifted focus to premium EVs and that is where the market lies with customers being more open to spend here. The premium EV segment above 20 lakh means that carmakers can experiment more with man launches.







That is where Maruti Suzuki is also testing waters with its first EV which is due to be launched on December 2nd. To be made in India, the eVitara is a born EV and will come with two battery packs with the range being in excess of 500km. The eVitara also gets distinctive styling plus a new interior which differentiates the car from the other Maruti Suzuki offerings.

New Premium EVs From Major Carmakers

The next EV launch is also a premium big 7-seater which is the XEV 9S from Mahindra. This is the bigger brother to the XEV 9e and is the three row version. This is the more practical EV and the first three row all electric SUV which is also based on the bespoke EV platform not being derived from ICE cars.







The XEV 9S will get a more spacious rear seat with more features like an electric boss mode and a more comfort oriented layout with a focus on space. The battery pack will be shared with the XEV 9e.

Then you have the Sierra EV from Tata Motors also coming in. The Sierra has been one of the most awaited new cars and the Sierra EV will be based on a different platform than the Sierra ICE. The EV will also get different styling and a slightly different interior along with two battery packs. However, it could also be getting the dual motor layout from the bigger Harrier EV which means AWD.

Hence, the market for EVs is now more active towards the premium space.