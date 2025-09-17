Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tata Punch Facelift Could Get Altroz Like Changes

One of these updates revolves around a new exterior design as well as an interior but the rear styling could also see a major change with a connected design.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 03:37 PM (IST)

The facelifted Altroz has many changes and it seems that some of these updates will trickle down to the Punch facelift expected soon. One of these updates revolves around a new exterior design as well as an interior but the rear styling could also see a major change with a connected design. The connected LED light bar is a departure from the current Punch with its smaller tail-lamp design.

The Punch facelift would also get a different bumper design and new headlamps too. The latest test mules also have a wiper at the back and the door handles are on the C-pillar. Inside, the new Punch facelift will have a more premium looking cabin with a 2-spoke steering wheel and with updates closer to the Punch EV. The steering wheel will also have the illuminated logo while there is a bigger touchscreen too.


The centre console design would be updated and there would be more features on offer like the Punch EV. A more premium audio system is expected and a 360 degree camera too along with other equipment. In terms of powertrains, the Punch will retain its current engine line-up which means a 1.2l petrol will continue with being a 1.2l unit with AMT or a manual gearbox. A CNG version will also be offered.

The Punch won't be the next launch though as the Sierra will be the next big launch as the Punch will come later at the starting of 2026. We expect a price rise for the Punch facelift owing to the changes in the design as well as the features but it will be worth it as well. The Punch continues to be the most crucial car for Tata Motors and the facelift will further increase its popularity. 

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Punch Punch Facelift
