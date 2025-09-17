Maruti Suzuki Victoris Pricing- How Much Cheaper Than Grand Vitara?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoMaruti Suzuki Victoris Pricing- How Much Cheaper Than Grand Vitara?

The Grand Vitara starting variant costs Rs 11.42 lakh and that's near a lakh cheaper! The Victoris with the AWD variant is Rs 18.64 lakh while the Grand Vitara AllGrip AWD is Rs 19.04 lakh.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 09:45 AM (IST)

The introductory pricing for the Victoris SUV is out and it starts from Rs 10.49 lakh. The top-end Victoris will set you back by Rs 19.99 lakh. The Grand Vitara in comparison is more expensive but how much? The Grand Vitara starting variant costs Rs 11.42 lakh and that's near a lakh cheaper! The Victoris with the AWD variant is Rs 18.64 lakh while the Grand Vitara AllGrip AWD is Rs 19.04 lakh.


The CNG variant of the Victoris is Rs 11.5 lakh starting while the CNG version in the Grand Vitara is Rs 13.4 lakh and that is a near 2 lakh increase. The strong hybrid variant starts from Rs 16.3 lakh and goes on till Rs 19.9 lakh for the Victoris. In comparison, the Grand Vitara is a strong hybrid at Rs 16.99 lakh and till Rs 20.68 lakh. Here, the price difference is less but still a significant Rs 60 thousand.

The Victoris which would be sold via the Arena dealerships is clearly more affordable than the Grand Vitara variant to variant with the starting variants to the CNG trims having the biggest price difference. These prices are introductory for the Victoris and could be increased later but as of now, the differences are quite high. Both models share the same powertrains though but there are considerable differences in terms of design, features and even boot space!


The Maruti Suzuki Victoris would be slotted above the Brezza and would be the first 4m plus SUV to be sold via the Arena dealerships as till date all the bigger products have been retailed via the Nexa dealerships like the S-Cross, Grand Vitara and the Invicto. 

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
