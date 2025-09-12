Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tata Nexon EV 45 with ADAS And New Features: First Look

Tata Nexon EV 45 with ADAS And New Features: First Look

Tata Motors updated the Nexon EV 45 with ADAS, a 5-star BNCAP rating, and new features like ambient lighting and V2V/V2L charging. Check out the details and price.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
The Nexon EV was the first electric car to gain mainstream appeal and now with new competition spreading fast, Tata Motors have updated the Nexon EV 45 with more features along with ADAS. Available in Empowered +A 45, Empowered +A 45 #DARK and Empowered +A 45 Red #DARK, the prices start from Rs 17.2 lakh to Rs 17.4 lakh.

The big highlight here is the inclusion of ADAS with features like Traffic Sign Recognition [TSR], Lane Centering System [LCS], Lane Departure Warning [LDW], Lane Keep Assist [LKA], Forward Collision Warning [FCW] (Pedestrian / Cyclist / Car), Autonomous Emergency Braking [AEB] (Pedestrian / Cyclist / Car), High Beam Assist [HBA].

It has also received a BNCAP 5-star rating, of course, while the specifications of the Nexon EV remain the same. Which means with the Nexon EV 45 variant, the claimed range in the real world is 350–370 km, and it also gets faster charging speeds ranging from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 40 minutes, with 150 km worth of range added in 15 minutes.

However, the feature additions include a rear window sunshade and ambient lighting along with a panoramic sunroof, Vehicle to Vehicle charging and Vehicle to Load technology.

The price means it competes with EVs like the Windsor from MG, and in this segment, it does not have many rivals, as most EVs start above its price. As an EV with decent range, good features and price, the Nexon EV with this update becomes a better value while competing more with regular petrol or diesel SUVs.

The range here is decent for real-world city driving and will mean a lower price per km vs a petrol car, although you need charging to be set up at your home to take advantage of that. 

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
