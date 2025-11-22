Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tata Sierra Colours: Is Black Offered? Check It Out

Tata Sierra Colours: Is Black Offered? Check It Out

Pristine White and Coorg Clouds provide lighter options.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The new Sierra comes in a variety of colours, but in total there are six, including Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Mintal Grey, Munnar Mist and Pristine White.

The Bengal Rouge and the Andaman Adventure are the eye-catching colours here with a strong hue.


Tata Sierra Colours: Is Black Offered? Check It Out

Typically, we don't see SUVs with such colours, but the new Sierra gets this, and these two colours look vibrant, especially the signature yellow.


Tata Sierra Colours: Is Black Offered? Check It Out

There are more subtle colours on offer, including Munnar Mist and the typical Mintal Grey.


Tata Sierra Colours: Is Black Offered? Check It Out

However, lighter colours are on offer with Pristine White and Coorg clouds.


Tata Sierra Colours: Is Black Offered? Check It Out

We suspect the Pristine White would be a strong seller due to our preference for white, while the lighter Coorg clouds are also an option, which would be popular.


Tata Sierra Colours: Is Black Offered? Check It Out

However, there is no black on offer, which is probably reserved for a Stealth edition or the EV or a possible Dark edition later.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Seirra
Read more
