Tata Sierra Colours: Is Black Offered? Check It Out

The new Sierra comes in a variety of colours, but in total there are six, including Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Mintal Grey, Munnar Mist and Pristine White.

The Bengal Rouge and the Andaman Adventure are the eye-catching colours here with a strong hue.





Typically, we don't see SUVs with such colours, but the new Sierra gets this, and these two colours look vibrant, especially the signature yellow.





There are more subtle colours on offer, including Munnar Mist and the typical Mintal Grey.





However, lighter colours are on offer with Pristine White and Coorg clouds.





We suspect the Pristine White would be a strong seller due to our preference for white, while the lighter Coorg clouds are also an option, which would be popular.





However, there is no black on offer, which is probably reserved for a Stealth edition or the EV or a possible Dark edition later.