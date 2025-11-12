Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Many car brands are sold in India, with prices ranging from a few lakhs to several crores. For many, owning a car remains a dream due to the high cost of vehicles. However, there is now a car available in the Indian market priced below Rs 4 lakh, making that dream more achievable.

The Eva, an electric car, is currently the cheapest car sold in India. It can comfortably seat two adults and one child, offering an affordable and eco-friendly option for buyers.

Eva: The Most Affordable Car In India

The Eva stands out as the country’s most economical car, featuring a premium-looking interior despite its compact size. It comes equipped with a solar panel on the roof, allowing it to be charged using sunlight. The car’s small, efficient design makes it easy to navigate through narrow or congested roads. The seating arrangement includes one driver’s seat in the front and space for one adult and a child in the rear.

Power, Performance, And Range

Despite its size, the Eva is a powerful electric car. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 5 seconds. The car is available in three variants including Nova, Stella, and Vega, each offering different driving capacities and price points. On a single full charge, the Eva claims to cover a range of up to 250 kilometres.

Eva Variants And Pricing

Eva Nova: Priced at Rs 3.25 lakh, this variant can be driven up to 600 kilometres per month, with a cost of Rs 2 per kilometre.

Eva Stella: Priced at Rs 3.99 lakh, it allows up to 800 kilometres of driving per month, also at Rs 2 per kilometre.

Eva Vega: The top variant, priced at Rs 4.49 lakh, offers a monthly driving capacity of 1,200 kilometres.