Tata Harrier And Safari Adventure X Get More Features But At Less Cost

Tata Motors have overhauled the Safari and Harrier range where there are more features being added to a trim below the flagship one and that too at less cost. The Harrier Adventure X and Adventure X + variants are the new ones replacing the older Adventure trims. The Harrier Adventure X costs Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 19.34 lakh for the Adventure X +. The exterior meanwhile has a new seaweed green shade and the interior has a dual-tone brown/black interior colour scheme too which lifts the cabin ambiance to a certain extent. Other feature additions include Level 2 ADAS, electric parking brake and all round disc brakes.





The Safari Adventure X + variant is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh while it has a new Supernova Copper shade. The interior meanwhile adds in a brown leatherette upholstery which looks different from the usual Safari interior. Feature additions for the Safari Adventure X+ include a powered drivers seat with a memory function added, 360 degree camera, Level 2 ADAS and auto headlamps. The feature list includes a 10.25-in touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof as well amongst other features.

Both the Harrier and Safari continue with their 2.0l diesel engine with manual and automatic gearbox options. These new variants are more value for money with extra features being added and the price is much lower than the top-end trims. On first impressions, these new colours add to the presence but crucially the interior looks much more premium with these two new colour shades being added. While the ICE Harrier and Safari continue to have diesel engines only and with no petrol, these variants add more value with high competition in the premium 5-seater and 7-seater SUV segment.

Also Read : Big New SUVs Ready For The Festive Season Launch- Venue, Sierra, Bolero And More!