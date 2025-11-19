Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Supreme Court Ban On Luxury Diesel And Petrol Cars But Are Luxury EVs Selling?

The luxury car segment in fact is a very small part of the total auto sales in India while in luxury EVs, BMW and BYD lead sales.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Supreme Court of India has suggested banning diesel and petrol luxury cars in order to encourage electric car adoption but while it is currently only being talked about, the question is how the electric car is being accepted amongst affluent buyers.

Are Luxury EVs Selling?

Compared to other segments, luxury EVs have actually grown in terms of sales with more options although it is still a small part of the total luxury car sales.

As compared to a few months ago, luxury EV sales have increased with BMW and BYD taking the lead.

BMW now sells around 300 units a month in terms of EVs while BYD is selling more than 500 units a month even though some of its products are not in the luxury space like its e7 MPV. However, other than that, Tesla has been slow in terms of its sales with selling just 40 units last month while Mercedes-Benz has also sold less than 100 units along with Volvo also selling less number of units in EVs.

BMW and BYD currently have the highest number of EVs on sale while more EVs would be coming soon from other luxury carmakers too. However, compared to the total sales the EV share is still very small with most owners preferring to use petrol or diesel.

Along with EV adoption, a growing charging infrastructure will further bolster confidence amongst EV owners to take the plunge.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 06:23 PM (IST)
Electric Vehicles Luxury EV Luxury Petrol Diesel Cars Ban Supreme Court Bans Luxury Petrol Diesel Cars
