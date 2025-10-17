New 2025 Skoda Octavia RS Price Is Here- Should You Buy?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoNew 2025 Skoda Octavia RS Price Is Here- Should You Buy?

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Skoda has launched the new Octavia RS in India and it is priced pretty competitively at Rs 49.99 lakh despite being an import. The new Octavia unlike the previous models would be imported and the price is higher than the earlier Octavia but it is competitive looking at the other CBU imported products. The car has also sold out in 20 minutes and deliveries will start from November 6th.

The talking point is the 2.0 TSI engine producing 195 kW (265 PS) and 370 Nm while it will do 0–100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds along with an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. The new Octavia RS has five colours on offer with Mamba Green, Candy White, Race Blue, Magic Black, and Velvet Red. The car also has sportier suspension too and tighter handling.


The new Octavia RS has LED Matrix headlights, LED tail lamps with dynamic indicators plus glossy black trim. The car has 19-inch Elias anthracite alloy wheels with low-profile 225/40 R19 sports tyres while it measures 4,709 mm in length, 1,829 mm in width, and 1,457 mm in height. The new RS comes with a wheelbase of 2,677 mm and has an expandable boot capacity of 600 litres to 1,555 litres.

Inside, it has an 11-speaker audio system, HUD, 10 airbags, a 360-degree Area View camera, powered boot release and more. The new RS is for enthusiasts and the price means it will appeal to more being placed around the Rs 50 lakh mark. If you like performance but also want a daily driver than the RS can be considered although its availability is limited. 

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Skoda Skoda Octavia Skoda Octavia 2025 Octavia RS
