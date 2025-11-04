2025 New Hyundai Venue First Look Review: Feels A Segment Higher

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Venue has always been a strong seller with the car still outselling rivals over the last few months. However, now there is an all new Venue which comes with a fresh new look along with more equipment as well as a more plush cabin. Here is our first look review.

How does it look?

While still under 4m, the new Venue looks much bigger and wider with a clear focus on being closer to the Creta. However, this car has its own look while being much more aggressive. Compared to the older Venue, this one looks much better and looks like it belongs to a higher class. The lines are sharper with a light bar plus edgy DRLs. The wheel arches are boxy and there is a new grille, logo and a skid plate too.





There are new alloys which are 16inch in size and a more emphasis on angular lines. The rear too looks much better with a full light bar plus the larger L shaped reflector. The road presence has gone up and it is 48mm taller plus 30mm wider too. The N Line meanwhile looks sportier with a new bumper design, bigger 17inch alloys and dual exhaust tips.

Inside it is all new too

The huge change is also seen on the inside with a new look cabin which means the older steering or the 8inch touchscreen is gone. Importantly quality has gone up and it feels more premium here which rivals even the Creta. There are new vents, new colour scheme and twin 12.3-inch screens including a new digital cluster plus a steering which has a new Morse code logo.





There is a new gear selector, new buttons and the older knobs are replaced. Buttons feel nice to use and there is an electric parking brake too. The new display looks richer and has the new infotainment system which includes OTA updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system.





Other features include a much better 360 degree camera now with a crisp display, powered hand brake, ventilated seats, driver seat being powered (4way), a single pane sunroof, 8 speaker Bose audio, rear sunblinds, ADAS level 2 and more. There is also a built in app, voice commands in five languages and a blind view monitor. The equipment level is high but the panoramic sunroof isn't here but the rear seat is now slightly better in terms of space. Safety includes 6 airbags, ESC, all four disc brakes and more.

More automatic options now

The Venue in its new avatar continues with a 1.2l petrol with a manual but the turbo petrol is the pick with either a DCT automatic or a manual. The diesel comes with a manual but the 1.5l unit now comes with a torque converter automatic too. The 120bhp turbo unit also comes with the N-Line variant which is more sportier.





Better value now with interiors being the plus point

In this segment, the new Venue scores for its looks, interiors with a clear premium feel and offering many engine options too. Importantly the new Venue is now much more premium inside out while the carmaker claims the body shell is now strengthened too. It may lack some features like a panoramic sunroof or dual powered seats but it brings in all the strengths of the earlier model but at a higher level in terms of design plus interior. In terms of prices, the new Venue starts at Rs 7.9 lakh and comes in seven trim levels.



