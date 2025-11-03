VinFast Enters India’s Top 8 EV Makers, Outselling Tesla In October

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After opening new dealerships and strengthening its presence across India, VinFast has improved its sales to 131 units in October, surpassing Tesla, which managed to sell only 40 units. The company also outperformed several other EV makers, securing a position among the top eight players in the Indian electric vehicle market.

VinFast currently operates 24 showrooms across major Indian cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Surat, Pune, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, Agra, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Baroda, and Rajkot. The company has plans to open around 35 dealerships in total as part of its rapid expansion strategy.

Aggressive Pricing Gives VinFast an Edge

The carmaker has launched two new models, the VF6 and VF7, in India. Both are born-electric EVs, offered at competitive prices to attract a broader segment of buyers. VinFast and Tesla have entered the Indian market with distinct strategies. While VinFast has established local operations and a growing dealership network, Tesla has opted to bring its vehicles through the import route.

Although Tesla’s cars have been well received for their performance and technology, the imported units attract heavy duties, significantly increasing their prices. Consequently, the Tesla Model Y is more expensive than its locally assembled competitors in India. In contrast, VinFast’s aggressive and locally focused pricing has given it a competitive advantage and helped it gain momentum in the expanding EV market.





EV Market in India Set for Growth

While electric vehicles currently represent only a small portion of total car sales in India, the segment is witnessing steady growth. The entry of new players, fresh product launches, and competitive pricing are expected to accelerate market expansion and attract more buyers.

Both VinFast and Tesla plan to introduce additional models in the coming months. VinFast, in particular, has several new vehicles lined up for the Indian market, including some that were showcased at the previous Auto Expo.