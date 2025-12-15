Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
MG Hector Facelift 2026 First Look: What's New?

MG Hector Facelift 2026 First Look: What's New?

The feature list remains high but so is the competition but for space and features the new Hector remains an attractive option.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
The refreshed MG Hector is here and it gets cosmetic tweaks to freshen up its appearance. The new Hector gets an altered front end thanks to the new grille and there are new alloy wheels too. The Hector Facelift also gets two new colours which adds to the range. The grille has the same size but the pattern is different and the bumper has a slight tweak too.

Inside the changes focus on the design and aesthetics with a new interior upholstery as well. The features list meanwhile has had a change with the addition of gesture control where the passenger as well as the driver can use gesture to adjust features like the climate control as well as the music. It is fine with two fingers or with three fingers.

MG Hector Facelift 2026 First Look: What's New?

The portrait style touchscreen has also been updated too which is 14inch in size.

Powertrain and Pricing

The powertrains remain the same for the new MG Hector in terms of its 1.5l turbo petrol unit which comes with a CVT automatic gearbox plus a manual gearbox along with a 2.0l diesel which comes with a manual gearbox.

The Hector petrol starts at Rs 11.9 lakh while the 7 seater variant Hector Plus is priced at Rs 17.29 lakh. This is the second facelift for the Hector which has been around a while but this update brings in a dose of freshness. The feature list remains high but so is the competition but for space and features the new Hector remains an attractive option.


MG Hector Facelift 2026 First Look: What's New?

On-Road Experience and Variant Value

Out on the highway with five passengers, the engine does need a bit more power for overtakes but it cruises quite well. Fuel efficiency was 14-15kmpl which is less than the strong hybrid but still quite good.


MG Hector Facelift 2026 First Look: What's New?

The Victoris mild hybrid top-end is very well equipped with an HUD, powered drivers seat, Dolby Atmos which sounds good, cooled seats, 360 degree camera with much clearer views than on the Grand Vitara plus loads more features. The electric handbrake and some features are limited to the mild hybrid while on our drive, the ADAS features worked well while not being intrusive plus the gesture powered tailgate also was very handy even though boot space is just about decent.

At under Rs 18 lakh, it is the best value variant while having more features too. Yes, the strong hybrid Victoris has more efficiency and performance but unless you do a lot of driving, the mild hybrid AT is the best value Victoris to get.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
MG Hector MG MG Hector Facelift 2026
