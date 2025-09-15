Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched: Which Variant Offers The Best Value?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoMaruti Suzuki Victoris Launched: Which Variant Offers The Best Value?

Maruti Suzuki's Victoris, priced from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh, features strong and mild hybrid, CNG, and AWD options.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 08:14 PM (IST)

Maruti Suzuki has revealed pricing for the Victoris, and it is aggressive with its starting price of Rs 10.5 lakh, which stretches all the way to Rs 19.99 lakh.

Strong Hybrid: The Top Pick for Performance and Efficiency

In terms of powertrains, the Victoris Strong Hybrid stands out as the one to get for high fuel efficiency and features. It is also the most powerful variant in the lineup. The strong hybrid offers significant efficiency gains, with prices starting at Rs 16.3 lakh and the top-end variant just under Rs 20 lakh. With this version, drivers can operate the car in pure electric mode, further enhancing efficiency.

Photo: Somnath Chatterjee
Photo: Somnath Chatterjee

Mild Hybrid AT: Affordable Yet Competent

For those seeking a more budget-friendly option, the mild hybrid AT is worth considering. While not as efficient as the strong hybrid, it still offers decent fuel economy and features. Prices for this variant range from Rs 13.3 lakh to Rs 17.7 lakh.

CNG and AWD Options: Niche but Practical

The CNG version is pocket-friendly but does not come in the top variants, but it's still reasonably loaded. The AWD variant caters to a niche buyer base, but with automatic transmission available from the start, it is expected to attract more buyers than before.

Overall, in terms of specifications and pricing, the Victoris Strong Hybrid emerges as the best bet, while we are yet to review the car in terms of the driving experience. With a strong hybrid, you would be able to drive it in pure electric mode, and the efficiency gains are also higher. Note that these prices are introductory, and Maruti Suzuki will probably revise them in the future. Stay tuned for our detailed review.

Photo: Somnath Chatterjee
Photo: Somnath Chatterjee
Published at : 15 Sep 2025 08:12 PM (IST)
Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Victoris
