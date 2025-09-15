Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vs Victoris: Arena Siblings Meet!

The Arena retail chain gets a new SUV with the Victoris and in this quick specifications comparison, we will see how it competes with the Brezza SUV. The Victoris is of course bigger than the Brezza but there are other changes as well as we will tell you below.

Which one is bigger?

This is an obvious answer with the Victoris coming in with a length of 4360mm while the Brezza has a length of 3995mm. In terms of wheelbase, the Victoris is at 2600mm and that is also more than the Brezza at 2500mm.

Which one is more powerful?

The Brezza has a 1.5l 102bhp petrol and a 86bhp CNG version with automatic with the petrol. Manual is standard with both. The Victoris has more options with a 1.5l 102bhp with either an automatic option or a manual while it also has an AWD on offer with an automatic. There is also the same CNG powertrain but here in the Victoris, the CNG tank is cleverly concealed unlike the Brezza to save boot space. The Victoris also has a 115bhp strong hybrid powertrain which is not available in the Brezza.





Which is more efficient?

The Brezza efficiency ranges from 19.8 kmpl to 25.51km/kg. The Victoris is more efficient at a whopping 28.65 kmpl for the strong hybrid and 21.18 kmpl for the 1.5l mild hybrid to 19.07 km/l for the AWD. The CNG is also more efficient at 27.02 km/kg.

Which car has more features?

This is an easy one for the Victoris being bigger and more premium but the Brezza does share some features like an HUD, 360 degree camera and more. The Victoris has a panoramic sunroof, powered handbrake, cooled seats, ADAS, Dolby Atmos, more connected car features, powered tailgate, bigger 10.1-inch screen and more.

Which one offers more value?

The Brezza is more affordable of course with prices starting at Rs 8.6 lakh and going till Rs 14.14 lakh. The Victoris would be around Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh but it justifies the price due to more features and space plus efficiency too.