Jeep Compass Long-Term Review: Worth Buying A Diesel Today?

Tough. That's what describes the Jeep Compass and over two months, we discovered that. The Jeep Compass has been around for a while now, but a two-month-long tenure shows that it still has some appeal and can compete with the flashier set of new rivals. The reason being the basics. The Compass, as we discovered, is perfect for roads or no roads, with tough suspension capable of handling everything thrown at it. It was my choice during monsoons, when roads somehow swept away and craters came out. The Compass seems to eat all of that.

The suspension, as well as the ride/handling, is one of the best bits about this SUV, as higher speeds mean great composure while having the same build quality as some luxury SUVs costing double.





The Compass feels well built, the Compass and the way the doors are heavy to the cocooned feeling, it just was the perfect car for my commutes. But it was also used by our team members, who all liked the automatic gearbox and the build quality. There is no petrol as the same 2.0l diesel continues, but again, the diesel is better than the thirsty petrol. While the gearbox has some lag, it suits the nature of the Compass, and yes, it may be a bit loud when driven hard but it feels like a proper diesel. Taking it outside the concrete jungle or even taking a shortcut through forest areas, the Compass did it all, and ground clearance or the ride was never an issue. The diesel engine gave us about 11-13 kmpl, which is also decent, while the diesel tank has enough range to not stop on long trips.





Design, Interior Appeal

One thing we will also say is that while being around for a while, the Compass in red still looks handsome and has a charm, while its timeless lines still have appeal. That said, for the price, the size seems smaller, but I like it in the way it makes using it easy in the city.

The ergonomics are spot on too, and there are enough proper buttons to play with. The driving position is perfect, and you have a good view out. The interior, while all black, feels well built, and the centre console with the touchscreen is fairly slick. The camera/sound system and the various features, like ventilated seats, were also a boon. While not having ADAS like the Meridian or the lighter interiors, the Compass interior feels well-equipped and not exactly lacking.





Where It Falls Short

What is lacking, though, is the space at the back, as it is smaller than rivals and isn't very spacious here, while the smaller rear doors also rob further sense of space. Even the boot is smaller than rivals. While lacking the glitz of newer SUVs, the Compass diesel still makes for a capable diesel option with ample quality and toughness, while the badge has pedigree, which shows. Yes, it may lack space and some newer gadgets, but it is an underrated choice with superb driving manners, while our test showed it is extremely reliable and trouble-free over the extreme road use that we put it in day in and day out.



