Maruti Suzuki Victoris First Drive Review: All-Rounder SUV?

The compact SUV space isn't exactly lacking in terms of contenders but Maruti Suzuki has yet another entrant lined up in the form of the Victoris SUV which joins the Grand Vitara but would be sold via Arena dealerships. Prices are aggressive at Rs 10.49 lakh starting and also being just below Rs 20 lakh for the hybrid. Here is our first drive as we dig deeper into Maruti's new Creta challenger.

How does it look?

The Victoris has a clean design without too much going on and it works. The front-end has a different look with the slimmer headlamps plus the body coloured element of the face lends it an EV like design too which again stands out. The side is minimal and there aren't flush door handles but the dual-tone breaks clutter while the rear is a favourite with the block like pattern for the connected tail-lamp which looks stunning especially at night. There is cladding, 17-inch alloys and build quality is quite good.





What about the interior?

Getting in and out is easy with the Victoris not being too tall while on the inside, it is easily their best cabin yet. The layered dashboard and the soft touch materials adds a premium touch and quality has gone up with soft touch door trim as well. However, the window switches are the same as other Maruti cars and could have been replaced.





The main touchscreen has the latest infotainment system with the SmartPlay Pro X and it works superbly with slick touch response plus coming with apps including ABP Live to stream Podcast and news content in various languages. We tried it and it works very well, being quick to load. The other new element in the cabin is the digital instrument cluster which is also not too complex and easy to read.





Features are a big draw here with a powered handbrake, 8-speaker Audio system with Dolby Atmos, 360 degree camera, ADAS, air purifier, ventilated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, climate control, 8 way powered drivers seat, powered tailgate opener with kick sensor, 6 airbags and more. The audio system sounds good while the 360 degree camera display has a clear view with no lag in the feed. There is also ADAS on offer with all of the Level 2 features which we also tried including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and more- they all worked pretty well on our roads and have been calibrated for our conditions.





What about space?

The leatherette seats are reasonably comfortable and the front seats have enough support too. The rear seats meanwhile also have good comfort and you also have ample thigh support but legroom/headroom is a bit tight if you are tall like me at 6 feet. The cabin also feels a bit narrow and fitting the middle passenger would be a squeeze although a middle headrest is provided. The ample window area and the light cabin colours further adds a sense of space. The boot capacity is better than the Grand Vitara and the kick sensor enabled tailgate opening is convenient.





What's the engine performance like?

We tried the 1.5l four cylinder mild hybrid petrol with the 6-speed automatic and that's the engine that would be the best seller while there is also a strong hybrid along with a CNG option too. The engine develops 103bhp and 138Nm but while it is lacking in torque on paper, it is a likeable engine being smooth and perfect for city use. At low speeds, the automatic works effortlessly and the engine is quiet plus the light steering makes it easy to drive on our congested roads. There are paddles too but when pushed hard, the engine loses some steam and it works best when driven with a more laid back pace. High Speed stability is good and it feels stable with good braking too.





The AllGrip AWD version though adds an extra layer of capability and over rough roads, steep terrain or low traction surfaces it works very well. Standard it is two wheel drive but there is on-demand AWD while you can lock it too and there are other modes. Ground clearance of 210mm is excellent too and you won't have any issues at all. While not being a hardcore off-roader it will do more than its rivals with the AWD system. What we also noticed was the agility and it feels light when driven around corners whole the suspension will take on the worst of our roads. Efficiency was 12kmpl for us in the AWD but expect 14-15 or more for the mild hybrid while for the strong hybrid it should be 20kmpl plus in the real world.

Should you buy it?

With a 5 star crash test rating for both BNCAP and GNCAP, the Victoris does seem to 'have it all' and that includes high fuel efficiency, a long feature list and a premium cabin plus the new styling. However, a Boosterjet engine would have been nice and more space at the back but all things considered, this looks to become the most popular Maruti SUV!