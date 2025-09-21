Maruti Suzuki Prices After GST Rate Cut: Fronx And Brezza Massively Cheaper

Which are the Maruti Suzuki cars to have the highest cut in terms of their prices? Well, let's find out below. If we talk about prices being reduced by more than Rs 1 lakh, then the highest price cut has been for the S-Presso, which is now cheaper by a whopping Rs 1.29 lakh. Then we have the Fronx and the Brezz, which are now more affordable by Rs 1.12 lakh. Even the Grand Vitara is cheaper by Rs 1.07 lakh.

These are massive price cuts, but even below a lakh, the Celerio is now cheaper by Rs 94,000, followed by the Wagon R at a Rs 80,000 price cut, along with the Swift/Dzire/Baleno at Rs 84/86/87,000.

The flagship Invicto has had a cut of Rs 61,000, while the lowest cuts are for the Jimny at Rs 51,000 and the Ertiga at Rs 46,000.





The reason why the Ertiga and Jimny have the lowest price cuts includes the fact that both do not comply with the price cut rules, as the Jimny is shorter than 4m but has a 1.5l petrol, while the Ertiga is longer than 4m.

The best deals here are the Fronx, Brezza and the Grand Vitara, which have a lakh off and the S-Presso, which is now massively cheaper. These cuts will bolster demand for sure and will increase sales. The Fronx and Brezza are the best-selling sub-4 m products for Maruti, along with the Baleno, which has received the biggest price cut. Hence, if you are buying a new Maruti Suzuki car, now is easily the best time to buy after these price cuts!