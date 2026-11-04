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English NewsAutoHero Xpulse 450 Preview: Off-Road Capabilities, Car-Like Features And More

Hero Xpulse 450 Preview: Off-Road Capabilities, Car-Like Features And More

It comes with a slip and assist clutch while the gearbox is a 6 speed one. The power on offer is a lot more than the Xpulse 210.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Xpulse 450 boasts 421cc engine and integrated CarPlay.
  • Features adjustable long-travel suspension for off-road readiness.
  • Prototype rivals Himalayan 450; production expected late 2027.

The new Xpulse 450 has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay which is built in with the 7 inch TFT display. This is a segment first feature as well. However along with that the talking point is the new powertrain with a 421cc liquid cooled engine with 46.7 bhp and 38Nm of torque. It comes with a slip and assist clutch while the gearbox is a 6 speed one. The power on offer is a lot more than the Xpulse 210.


Hero Xpulse 450 Preview: Off-Road Capabilities, Car-Like Features And More

The Xpulse 450 also has a long travel suspension which is adjustable unlike the Xpulse 210. The offroad ready look comes courtesy a 19 inch tyre at the front and a 17 inch tyre at the rear. This bike is still a prototype while the production version will come in 2027 in the later half. Ground clearance is a high 230mm and the saddle height is also high.


Hero Xpulse 450 Preview: Off-Road Capabilities, Car-Like Features And More

Hero Xpulse 450: Rivals, Design And Launch Timeline

The feature of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay means it puts car-like features into a bike. The main rivals for this bike includes the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure along with the Norton Atlas too. We think compared to the other bikes the Hero Xpulse 450 looks better with many design inputs from motorsports. Needless to say the bike has been developed with inputs and with the experience of the Dakar Rally.


Hero Xpulse 450 Preview: Off-Road Capabilities, Car-Like Features And More

At the EICMA 2026 show this is one of the top highlights in terms of new bikes. More details regarding this new motorcycle would be revealed soon while a launch would be expected by next year. Hero does need to price it aggressively though against its rivals in this segment since competition is already high here.



Hero Xpulse 450 Preview: Off-Road Capabilities, Car-Like Features And More

Frequently Asked Questions

What advanced connectivity features does the new Xpulse 450 offer?

The Xpulse 450 features a 7-inch TFT display with built-in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is a segment-first feature, integrating car-like connectivity.

What are the key specifications of the Xpulse 450's engine?

It is powered by a new 421cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering 46.7 bhp and 38Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

When is the production version of the Hero Xpulse 450 expected to launch?

The Xpulse 450 is currently a prototype, with its production version anticipated to launch in the later half of 2027. More details will be revealed soon.

What features enhance the Xpulse 450's off-road capabilities?

It boasts a long travel, adjustable suspension and 230mm ground clearance. Its off-road readiness is further complemented by a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tyre.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hero Xpulse Hero Xpulse 450 Preview Hero Xpulse 450
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