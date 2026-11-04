Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Locally Made Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric SUV

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric SUV launched at ₹78.5 lakh.

It features a 94 kWh battery, offering 715 km range.

Features 39.1-inch screen, ADAS, and dual storage spaces.

Received 1,000 orders; deliveries are starting around Diwali.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar were present at the launch of the locally made Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric on Wednesday.

Locally assembled at the company's Chakan facility in Maharashtra, the GLC Electric is priced at Rs 78.5 lakh. The company has received 1,000 orders for the car, which is sold out until early next year.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Battery, Range And Performance

The GLC 400 EV is different from the current GLC and is an electric SUV featuring an 800V architecture. This supports fast charging, providing up to 300 km of range in 10 minutes when using a fast DC charger.





The GLC Electric also has a 94 kWh battery pack, offering a range of 715 km, while its dual motors generate enough performance to take the car from 0–100 km/h in 4.3 seconds.

ALSO READ: Honda Alpha Electric SUV To Rival Tata Sierra EV, Mahindra BE6: What We Know

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Features And Technology

The car has nine cameras and a 39.1-inch screen that spans the entire dashboard. Other features include star lighting on the glass roof, the latest MBUX infotainment system, a Burmester audio system with Dolby Atmos, massage and heated seats, rear power-folding seats, and ADAS features calibrated for India, among others.





The GLC Electric also has twin storage spaces, comprising a 570-litre boot and a 128-litre frunk. The Indian market gets the AMG-spec car, which means 20-inch wheels and more.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Price And Deliveries

Being locally made shows the brand's aggressive intent, as this has allowed Mercedes-Benz to price the SUV competitively alongside the ICE GLC, which is also priced at nearly the same level.

The GLC Electric will be a different model but is expected to be a volume driver for the brand, packed with new features and technology. Deliveries of the GLC Electric will start around Diwali.

Mercedes-Benz also has other electric cars in its range, such as the CLA and the EQS, among others. However, the GLC Electric is perhaps its most volume-focused model yet in the EV space.

ALSO READ: Hero Xpulse 450 Preview: Off-Road Capabilities, Car-Like Features And More