Luxury Cars With The Biggest Price Drop Thanks To GST — Check These Out

If you are planning to buy a new luxury car, now is the right time with new GST rates kicking in from a few days time. All luxury carmakers have passed on the GST cuts and that means massively cheaper luxury cars.

The S-Class for example sees a reduction of more than Rs 10 lakh while the massive GSL SUV will get near Rs 10 lakh cut. The GLE on the other hand is near Rs 6-8 lakh cheaper. The popular E-Class on the other hand has a Rs 5 lakh plus reduction.





With BMW, it is again the bigger and more expensive cars which see a price cut with the X5 and X7 being cheaper than Rs 7 lakh and around Rs 9 lakh plus. The 5 Series LWB is cheaper than Rs 4 lakh plus.





Audi has also slashed its prices with the Q8 SUV cheaper by near Rs 8 lakh while the Q7 is cheaper by Rs 6 lakh plus. The Q5 is Rs 4.5 lakh cheaper too.





For Land Rover, there are big gains too ranging from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh plus. The Range Rover has the highest cut at Rs 30 lakh plus from Rs 4.6 lakh. The Defender too gets a cut at Rs 7 lakh upto 18.6 lakh.





Volvo has slashed the new XC60 price by Rs 4.79 lakh and the new XC90 is cheaper by nearly Rs 7 lakh.





These price cuts will bolster demand for sure and will bring in more sales with luxury SUVs being particularly in demand along with the more expensive cars being seen with the biggest cut.