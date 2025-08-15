Mahindra Unveils 4 SUV Concepts On Independence Day: Vision S, Vision X, Vision T, And SXT

Mahindra has unveiled four new concepts today on Independence Day which also shows the future of this brand. Mahindra showed it's new platform too which will underpin it's future cars. These new cars would be flexible and would be able to integrate electric as well as hybrid plus petrol powertrains. Being monocoque, this new platform will be a new range of SUVs below the current Scorpio N and others.





The four concepts include the Vision S which is a sub 4m SUV and it will be the smallest Mahindra SUV. Then there is the Vision X which is a different sort of car as it is a sleeker crossover kind of car. The other two concept cars include the Vision T and the Vision SXT. The Vision T is more of a butch design and is the future of the Thar brand of sorts.





The Vision T has chunky detailing and could be electrified. These four concepts cars would be spacious and having high ground clearance, flat floor while ranging from 4.6m to below 4m. The design elements integrated into these cars include tough Mahindra detailing but underneath they are obviously different to the cars that we see today.





The Vision 2027 cars would be seen within a few years from now and will kickstart Mahindra's attempt to gain even more SUV market share within the FWD segment. These new SUVs would be rival to the current crop of compact SUVs while mainly we can expect more efficiency from these SUVS being based on a new platform. More details would be seen in the coming years as these are concept cars for now.

