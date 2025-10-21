Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessElon Musk To Tesla Shareholders: Pay Up Or Watch Me Walk Away

Elon Musk To Tesla Shareholders: Pay Up Or Watch Me Walk Away

Elon Musk has warned Tesla shareholders to approve his massive new pay deal or risk losing him as CEO, sparking a high-stakes showdown ahead of the November 6 vote.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Elon Musk has put Tesla shareholders in a tough spot: approve his enormous new pay package or risk losing him as CEO. “Which of those [other] CEOs would you like to run Tesla? It won’t be me,” Musk warned, ahead of the crucial November 6 shareholder meeting that could redefine Tesla’s future leadership and power balance.

The Billion-Euro Battle Over Pay

At the centre of the storm is Proposal 4, a performance-based compensation plan potentially worth €1 trillion if Musk meets a series of ambitious market and product goals. The vote also includes a re-run of his 2018 €47 billion package, which was invalidated by a Delaware court for being pushed through by a board packed with Musk’s friends and family. Following that setback, Musk moved Tesla’s incorporation to Texas, where he hopes for more control.

Another contentious element, Proposal 3, links two separate issues: refilling Tesla’s empty employee stock fund with 60 million shares, and granting Musk a special reserve of 208 million shares worth around €78 billion, with no performance conditions. To approve the employee pool, shareholders must also approve Musk’s reserve.

Critics say the company is holding the employee stock fund “hostage” after already diverting €22 billion from it for an “Interim Award” to Musk. In total, the proposals could hand him more than 630 million new shares while the entire workforce gets only 60 million.

Musk’s Quest for Power

After selling Tesla stock to fund his purchase of X, Musk’s ownership fell from 25% to 13%. He has said he “doesn’t feel comfortable” with his current stake and wants to regain 25% control, a level that would let him block shareholder reforms aimed at increasing accountability.

He’s also hinted that without it, Tesla’s key AI and robotics projects could move to his other private companies.

The Stakes for Tesla

Tesla’s electric vehicle sales and profits have been sliding, and analysts blame Musk’s distractions and public behaviour for hurting the brand. Still, the stock remains overvalued thanks to investor faith in Musk’s promises of robotaxis and humanoid robots.

Now, Tesla has even launched ad campaigns, rare for the brand, not to sell cars, but to convince shareholders to back Musk. As the November vote nears, investors face a stark choice: risk the company’s most valuable showman or reward him with one of the biggest paydays in corporate history.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk Auto Business TESLA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Not Only Firecrackers But...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
'Not Only Firecrackers...': BJP Blames AAP As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
Cricket
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
Election 2025
RJD Vs RJD In Bihar Polls As Tejashwi Yadav To Campaign Against His Party Candidate In This Key Seat
RJD Vs RJD In Bihar Polls As Tejashwi Yadav To Campaign Against His Party Candidate In This Key Seat
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget