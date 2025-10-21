Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New Toyota FJ Cruiser Is A Muscular Compact Off-Roader Which Makes Sense For India

Powered by a 2.7-liter petrol engine, it will be built in Thailand and sold in Asia and the Middle East.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 06:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Meet the new FJ Cruiser, and it is yet another off-roader in the Toyota lineup, which is launching in Japan. It is a rival to the Defender 90 and is based on the Land Cruiser Prado, but smaller. The proportions are chunky and aggressive with a boxy look, while it is more modern than the earlier FJ Cruiser.

It is around 4.5m long and is a compact off-roader of sorts, while its design makes it an ideal choice for being a new off-roader sitting beside the Fortuner. The turning radius is also compact, and it is as capable as the bigger Land Cruiser.


The smaller dimensions mean it is easier to live with and compact in its size in terms of the driving experience. The interiors also get proper buttons and are inspired by the Land Cruiser, but have a more rugged, boxier look. There are two big screens, but plenty of buttons, while the space is decent.


The new FJ Cruiser will get a 2.7-litre petrol engine and an automatic gearbox. To be built in Thailand, the new FJ cruiser would be sold in Japan and later in other Asian countries and the Middle East. Being a more rugged off-road centric SUV, the FJ Cruiser makes sense for India, but won't come here most likely since the Fortuner sales could be affected. However, we think there is a market for a more compact off-roader like this, but only if Toyota brings this to India! We think the design is different and looks unique, but has plenty of appeal too. 

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 06:55 PM (IST)
