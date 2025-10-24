Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Step Inside the All-New Hyundai Venue: Bigger Cabin, Smart Tech, And Mini Creta Look

Step Inside the All-New Hyundai Venue: Bigger Cabin, Smart Tech, And Mini Creta Look

The all new Venue gets quad LED lamps at the front and has a mini Creta look which brings in a family resemblance. The new Venue is wider by 48mm and 30mm wider.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
The all new Hyundai Venue has been unveiled and it is the new generation of the popular sub compact SUV. The current Venue has been a big seller while the new one gains a new look and more importantly feature packed interiors. The all new Venue gets quad LED lamps at the front and has a mini Creta look which brings in a family resemblance. The new Venue is wider by 48mm and 30mm wider.



Step Inside the All-New Hyundai Venue: Bigger Cabin, Smart Tech, And Mini Creta Look

There are new 16inch alloys too and the design has a sharper look with looking much bigger than before. Inside there is a bigger change with an all new cabin which looks much more premium than before. There are dual tone 12.3 inch displays and a bigger digital instrument cluster too along with an H pattern dashboard design. There is an all new steering wheel design and a new centre console too.


Step Inside the All-New Hyundai Venue: Bigger Cabin, Smart Tech, And Mini Creta Look

Also new is a D cut steering wheel and Dual tone interior (dark navy & dove grey) plus Hyundai calls it a 'coffee-table centre console' with ambient lighting (Moon White. Rear seat passengers get a two step recline, sunshades and more. The additional 20mm more legroom is also crucial which addresses the shortcoming of the previous Venue. Expect more features too including Adas, 360 degree camera and more. 


Step Inside the All-New Hyundai Venue: Bigger Cabin, Smart Tech, And Mini Creta Look

The Venue will continue with Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol, Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol and U2 1.5 l CRDi Diesel with manual and automatic options. Colours include six monotone and two dual tone. Hyundai has also changed the variant nomenclature with HX nomenclature.


Step Inside the All-New Hyundai Venue: Bigger Cabin, Smart Tech, And Mini Creta Look

To be launched in a few days time, the new Venue looks bigger and has more tech to take on rivals while gaining more space plus road presence. Customers can get their hands on the Hyundai VENUE with an initial booking amount of INR 25,000 at any Hyundai dealership across India.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue 2025
