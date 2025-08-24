Hyundai Creta Electric Real World Range- How Much Do You Get?

The Creta electric is the most interesting Creta out there since it is something new and comes with an electric powertrain while being the most expensive Creta you can get. However, the Creta electric scores in terms of being a sensible EV rather than relying on performance or features.

Yes, the Creta electric has more features and for rear seat comfort, it gets a powered boss mode and other features which makes it an ideal EV to be driven around and along with that the ride quality is more cushioned while the performance is linear. It seems it is a Creta which has been made into an EV and that's not a bad thing at all.

There are two battery pack options: 42kWh and 51.4kWh while we had the LR version for a couple of weeks to test it out.

The claimed range is 473km and that may not be the highest range amongst other EVs but the real world figure nudging 400km is a good indication that the range actually somewhat matches the claimed figure. In the city, the range was higher and that's because we used the i-pedal driving or the one pedal driving where lifting off the accelerator means sharp braking.

Regen is strong here and that works while adding to the range. We also used the car in Eco mode where power delivery is smooth enough and you don't feel it is slow at all while being ample for city use.

You can also tweak the regen via paddles. Between the 42kWh and 51.4kWh, it is advisable to go for the top-end LR which brings in more range.

The range also depends on the way you drive and where you drive but 350-400km can be assumed at worst while 400km plius can be achieved under ideal conditions. If we look at other factors, the Creta electric is the most silent Creta and amongst the fastest while the ride despite being firmer than the petrol or diesel Creta is better at handling our roads over other EVs.

The ground clearance is also ample and we had no scrapes going over seriously bad roads or no roads at all during monsoons. The top-end Creta electric at Rs 24.3 lakh is more expensive than rivals and the range isn't the highest but the ride is the most compliant, it is amongst the most comfortable (despite a slightly raised floor) and a sensible EV that does most things well. Overall, you want a no-nonsense EV, the Creta is something you should look at.