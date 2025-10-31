Honda Bets Big On India: 10 New Models Coming By 2030, 7 Of Them SUVs

Honda has announced that it will be launching 10 new cars in India by 2030 and amongst the new cars, there would be 7 new SUVs. Honda is betting big on SUVs with many launches lined up. Interestingly, the launches could include CBU imports or locally made cars.

Hence, we can expect that Honda will bring some of its premium cars like the CR-V in India in an imported while they have not confirmed the exact list of models.

Focus on Local Manufacturing and Electric Vehicles

The line-up also includes the entry of its made in India EV which would be the Series 0 Alpha which has been revealed at the current Japan Mobility show. The 0 Alpha will come with a battery pack with cells from Indonesia. There would be considerable localisation too which is crucial.

Other than the EV, Honda could also enter the sub-4m segment further with more products other than the Amaze which it currently sells. It could mean that Honda will be bringing a sub 4m SUV to position below the Elevate.





Diverse Powertrain Options and Market Strategy

Honda has said that it will be looking at petrol, electric and hybrid powertrains while some of its imported products could be hybrid. Honda launching 10 new cars signals a shift in the strategy as the brand will be more aggressive going forward.

Currently the carmaker has a range comprising the City, Amaze and Elevate while earlier it used to have brand names like Accord, CR-V and more. 10 new cars will mean plugging in more gaps in the range and showing India being an important market for them.