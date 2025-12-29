India Successfully Conducts Maiden Test Of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India has taken a significant step forward in strengthening its long-range strike capabilities with the successful maiden flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket. Conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, the test validated the rocket’s maximum range of 120 kilometres and its advanced guidance features. The successful trial underscores India’s growing focus on precision-guided indigenous weapon systems aimed at enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces.

Successful Test At Chandipur

The maiden flight test was carried out from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, where the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket was launched to its full range of 120 km. According to the Defence Ministry, the rocket performed all in-flight manoeuvres as planned and struck the designated target with “textbook precision”.

All range instrumentation systems tracked the rocket throughout its flight, confirming the accuracy of its guidance and control systems. The successful impact and real-time tracking demonstrated the reliability of the weapon system under test conditions, marking a key milestone in its development cycle.

Indigenous Design

The Long Range Guided Rocket has been designed and developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment, with critical support from the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, the Defence Research and Development Laboratory and the Research Centre Imarat. The programme highlights the collaborative approach adopted by Defence Research and Development Organisation to deliver advanced indigenous defence technologies.

A key feature of the test was that the rocket was launched from the in-service Pinaka launcher. This demonstrated the system’s versatility, as the same launcher can be used to fire different variants of the Pinaka rocket with varying ranges. This capability is expected to simplify logistics and improve deployment flexibility for the Army in operational scenarios.

Boost To Armed Forces’ Capabilities

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and its teams for the successful test. He said the design and development of long-range guided rockets would significantly enhance the strike capabilities of the Armed Forces. Singh described the achievement as a “game-changer”, underlining its importance in strengthening India’s deterrence and combat readiness.