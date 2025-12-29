Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldRussia Claims Drone Attack On Putin’s Residence; Ukraine Rejects Allegation, Zelensky Calls It ‘Fabrication’

Russia Claims Drone Attack On Putin’s Residence; Ukraine Rejects Allegation, Zelensky Calls It ‘Fabrication’

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 09:29 PM (IST)

Russia has claimed that Ukraine launched drone attacks targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence, a charge made a day after a key meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine has rejected the allegation, calling it false and unsubstantiated.

Responding to the claim, Zelensky said Russia was once again using “dangerous statements” to undermine diplomatic efforts with President Trump’s team. He said the alleged strike on Putin’s residence was a “complete fabrication” aimed at justifying further Russian attacks on Ukraine, including Kyiv, and masking Moscow’s refusal to take steps towards ending the war.

Zelensky said Ukraine does not take actions that undermine diplomacy, adding that Russia has a history of doing so. He also noted that Russia has previously targeted Kyiv, including government buildings. Stressing the need for international attention, Zelensky said the world must not remain silent and allow Russia to derail efforts towards achieving lasting peace.

Related Video

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 09:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Tripura Student Murder Case: Attack Was Not Racially Motivated, Says Police
Tripura Student Murder Case: Attack Was Not Racially Motivated, Says Police
News
'Look At Yourself First': Pakistan Tries To Lecture India On Minorities, MEA Hits Back
'Look At Yourself First': Pakistan Tries To Lecture India On Minorities, MEA Hits Back
India
Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Hails SC's Stay, Demands Strict Punishment For Kuldeep Sengar
Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Hails Supreme Court Stay Order, Demands Toughest Punishment For Kuldeep Sengar
India
'Take It To Court': CJI On Online Attacks Against Delhi HC Judges In Unnao Rape Case
'Take It To Court': CJI On Online Attacks Against Delhi HC Judges In Unnao Rape Case
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget