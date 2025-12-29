Russia Claims Drone Attack On Putin’s Residence; Ukraine Rejects Allegation, Zelensky Calls It ‘Fabrication’

Russia has claimed that Ukraine launched drone attacks targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence, a charge made a day after a key meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine has rejected the allegation, calling it false and unsubstantiated.

Responding to the claim, Zelensky said Russia was once again using “dangerous statements” to undermine diplomatic efforts with President Trump’s team. He said the alleged strike on Putin’s residence was a “complete fabrication” aimed at justifying further Russian attacks on Ukraine, including Kyiv, and masking Moscow’s refusal to take steps towards ending the war.

Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer.



Zelensky said Ukraine does not take actions that undermine diplomacy, adding that Russia has a history of doing so. He also noted that Russia has previously targeted Kyiv, including government buildings. Stressing the need for international attention, Zelensky said the world must not remain silent and allow Russia to derail efforts towards achieving lasting peace.