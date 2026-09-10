Sheikh Hasina’s Daughter Saima Wazed Resigns From WHO Post Amid Fraud Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saima Wazed resigned WHO post amidst ongoing fraud investigations.

Wazed cited lost trust, financial hardship, Tedros preventing duties.

WHO accused Wazed of fraud, misrepresentation; she denied charges.

Saima Wazed, daughter of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has resigned as the World Health Organization’s Southeast Asia regional director amid fraud and forgery investigations by the UN agency and Bangladeshi authorities.

Wazed's resignation came after she was placed on unpaid administrative leave by the WHO last year. She had assumed the regional director's post in early 2024 for a five-year term.

In a resignation letter sent to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, Wazed said she had "lost all trust and confidence" in his leadership, accusing him of preventing her from carrying out her responsibilities. Reuters reported details of the letter.

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Wazed Says She Was Prevented From Performing Duties

"I was elected to the position of Regional Director in order to serve the countries in my region, which I had sincerely done," Wazed wrote in her letter to Tedros.

"Since you continue to prevent me from effectively carrying out my duties, I have lost all trust and confidence in your leadership of WHO," she added.

Wazed also cited the financial impact of being placed on unpaid leave. She said she had received no remuneration for nearly a year and that her financial circumstances had become unsustainable.

"Moreover, after nearly one year without any remuneration following your decision to place me on unpaid leave, my financial situation has become untenable. In these circumstances, I am choosing to step aside," she said.

Fraud, Forgery Allegations And Wazed’s Defence

Wazed was first placed on leave in July 2025, after Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission filed charges against her in March of that year alleging fraud and forgery.

According to a letter from her lawyers to the WHO, the agency accused Wazed of financial fraud relating to travel to China and of misrepresenting her academic qualifications. Wazed has denied the allegations.

She said the travel-related issue involved an administrative mistake made by an assistant who handled routine reimbursement claims. According to Wazed, the matter involved $901.

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Wazed Disputes Academic And Property Allegations

Wazed also rejected the allegation concerning her academic credentials. She said she holds an honorary doctorate for her work on autism in Bangladesh and had been transparent with Tedros about the qualification.

The WHO further alleged that Wazed had illegally acquired a plot of land in Bangladesh.

Wazed disputed that claim as well, saying she acquired the property before joining the WHO. She said she was entitled to the land under Bangladeshi law covering the families of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, her grandfather and the founding leader of Bangladesh.