Oil Hovers Above $100, Dalal Street On Edge: Sensex Over 74,800, Nifty Marginally Higher

Indian benchmark indices were subdued in Thursday's session as elevated crude oil prices continued to weigh on sentiment and raised concerns over inflation. Asian equities also came under pressure after Wall Street ended lower overnight.

The BSE Sensex opened the session over 74,800, climbing a little more than 50 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading near 23,450, rising merely 21 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Oil Prices Keep Inflation Concerns Alive

Crude oil remained a key factor for investors as Brent prices stayed close to the $101 per barrel mark. Persistent tensions in West Asia have clouded the supply outlook, keeping oil prices elevated.

On the Intercontinental Exchange, September Brent futures were quoted at $101.22 per barrel, down 0.43 per cent, after briefly moving closer to $102.

For India, sustained pressure on crude prices remains a concern as higher oil costs can add to inflationary pressures and weigh on broader macroeconomic sentiment.

Notably, in the pre-open session around 9:09 AM, the Sensex was trading at 74,736.98, down 27.25 points or 0.04 per cent. The Nifty, meanwhile, was at 23,446.60, up 15.10 points or 0.06 per cent.

Asian Markets Slide On Inflation Fears, Wall Street Weakness

Asian markets opened sharply lower on Thursday as investors assessed the potential inflationary impact of rising oil prices while also tracking losses on US equities.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.99 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 1.7 per cent in morning trade.

The weakness followed a negative session on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 0.48 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.64 per cent lower.

Sensex, Nifty Face Technical Pressure After Sharp Fall

The domestic market entered Thursday's session after a sharp sell-off in the previous session. The Nifty closed 204 points lower, while the Sensex plunged 813 points.

The weakness was broad-based across several sectors, with the IT index falling 3.25 per cent, making it the biggest sectoral decliner. The metal index, however, bucked the trend and gained 1.75 per cent.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, the benchmarks have continued to see profit-booking at higher levels. He said the technical setup remains weak, with the market maintaining a "lower high-lower low formation" on both daily and intraday charts.

Chouhan also noted that the formation of a bearish candle on the daily chart points towards the possibility of further weakness.

Nifty Resistance At 23,500-23,600; Sensex Levels In Focus

For traders, Chouhan identified 23,500-23,600 on the Nifty and 75,200-75,500 on the Sensex as the immediate resistance zones.

"As long as the market trades below these levels, weak sentiment is likely to persist," he said.

On the downside, the Nifty could move towards 23,300-23,200, while the Sensex may decline towards 74,300-74,000, according to the technical outlook.

However, a sustained close above 23,600 on the Nifty and 75,500 on the Sensex could trigger a recovery towards 23,750-23,800 and 75,900-76,100, respectively.