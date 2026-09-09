World EV Day: What Makes Tesla Model Y And Mercedes-Benz CLA India’s Ultimate EVs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's electric vehicle market expands with advanced, long-range offerings.

Tesla Model Y presents futuristic design, software integration, 500km range.

Mercedes CLA offers 792km range, instant charging, AI navigation.

India's EV journey seems to be gathering pace with increasing electric car sales and new products further expanding the segment. The EV technology has also come to a point where the range is similar to a diesel car and forget petrol ones while fast charging means you can top up your EV in minutes just like filling up your petrol or diesel car.

In the same way, here are, what we think, are the Ultimate EVs in India. You can't buy a petrol version of these cars and these cars are software defined plus full of technology.





Tesla Model Y: A Futuristic EV Experience

The Tesla Model Y and the Mercedes-Benz CLA are perhaps the most advanced EVs in the higher end premium electric space in India.

Tesla arguably started the EV movement globally and the Model Y is their global best seller. The shape is unique and futuristic while there isn't even a Tesla logo. It's clean, minimalist but the biggest shock is on the inside where you see a stark but clean simple cabin design which is centered around the touchscreen.

It's arguably the best screen we have seen and you use this to operate nearly every function including even the drive controls. It's unlike any other car and full of software defined experiences. You can play games or even go to space!

Yet beneath the tech, it is spacious and efficient while being quick too. The Tesla Model Y is about the cutting edge EV world and about the futuristic appeal. The RWD model here does 500km range and copes with our roads quite well. It's not a traditional car but comes with its own appeal which makes EVs different plus desirable.





Mercedes-Benz CLA: Range Meets Technology

Similarly, the sleek and low Mercedes-Benz CLA is all about aerodynamics plus range that shames diesels. The CLA has a claimed range of 792km which means you don't need to charge in weeks or the fact that road trips can be done easily.

The 800V architecture means you can charge in an instant, if you find the fast charging stations. Like in the Tesla, the driving experience and overall cabin is centered around software plus AI. It's intuitive and you talk to the car while the range plus performance makes this a real long distance EV.





The car calculates the route you need to take with the best efficiency in mind or chargers enroute while having its own 'brain' with supercomputers. The CLA shows legacy carmakers have adapted and how it has made an EV which looks and feels different with a range which makes you forget anxiety.

The Ultimate EVs in India?

Both of these EVs are perhaps the most technologically advanced in India with the highest real world range closest to their official figures. The Tesla Model Y RWD is now better value at Rs 50.8 lakh while the Mercedes-Benz CLA also starts at Rs 55 lakh.





Compared to conventional EVs, these two are more radical, efficient and give a better EV experience which owners crave for. Hence, that's why we think these two are the ultimate electric cars on sale right now.