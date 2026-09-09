BMW India To Bring Neue Klasse EVs To India Starting With iX3

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BMW confirms new-generation Neue Klasse EVs arriving in India.

This new architecture promises 800km+ range and advanced technology.

First model, iX3 LWB, offers 108.7kWh battery and 469hp.

More Neue Klasse electric models are expected in the future.

BMW India CEO Hardeep Singh Brar has confirmed on World EV Day that India will get the new-generation Neue Klasse EVs. He said one in four cars sold by BMW in India is electric, and the arrival of the Neue Klasse will be the next step.

Neue Klasse: New Design Language And Architecture

Neue Klasse is the design language and a new architecture for BMW cars for the new generation of models. The range and technology on offer will be higher, with 800km or more expected from these EVs.





In India, we can expect the next-generation iX3, which is the first model from the Neue Klasse family of cars. The iX3 will come to India in its long-wheelbase form while being based on the new 800V architecture, along with having the new features.





iX3 LWB: 108.7kWh Battery And 469hp

The Neue Klasse EVs will have the panoramic vision display along with the new-look interior.





The iX3 LWB version, when it comes to India, is expected to have a 108.7kWh battery pack and a dual-motor configuration that develops 469hp and 645Nm of torque.





The Neue Klasse models will have more than 800km of range, and the iX3 will have a range of 805km on the WLTP cycle. It will also support 400kW DC fast charging.

More Neue Klasse Models Expected In Future

More models from the Neue Klasse range of cars, including EVs, are expected in the future.

Currently, BMW leads the electric luxury market, with its iX1 LWB in particular being a success. It is further building its EV portfolio with the i5 LWB, which has been launched in India.

Going forward, we can see more EVs coming from BMW India as it expands its product range in India.