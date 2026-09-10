AI-Made PMO ID, Rs 7 Lakh Shopping Spree: Details Emerge After Man Held At PM Event

Fresh and startling details have emerged in the case involving a fake Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) identity card, with the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) finding that accused Rohan Parikh did not receive any official email from the PMO appointing him as a representative.

According to investigators, Parikh allegedly fabricated the story of receiving an email from the PMO after his arrest to mislead the police and court and strengthen his defence.

Rohan Allegedly Used AI To Create Fake PMO ID

Crime Branch sources said Parikh was fond of showing off and allegedly created a fake digital PMO identity card using artificial intelligence (AI). He reportedly kept the fake ID on his mobile phone and used it to project himself as a person of authority and gain VIP treatment at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

After his arrest, Parikh allegedly claimed that he had received an email from the PMO appointing him as a representative. He also reportedly shared the same account with his lawyers.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, the defence claimed that Parikh had received a letter in 2024 in the name of a PMO additional secretary.

However, investigators found no evidence of such a communication on any of his digital devices or email accounts. A senior officer said the claim was baseless and appeared to be part of an attempt to mislead the investigation.

Accused Spent Rs 7 Lakh At Jio World Plaza

On the day of the incident, Parikh allegedly used his claimed position and fake identity to pressure a security guard at Jio World Plaza and entered the premises by posing as a VIP.

Once inside, he allegedly went on a shopping spree worth around Rs 7 lakh. The purchases included women's handbags, expensive purses and wallets.

The Crime Branch has recovered receipts for the entire shopping transaction, according to investigators.

The incident took place a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled programme at Jio World Plaza in BKC.

Investigators have also found that Parikh comes from a financially affluent family. He studied at Blundell's School in the UK and obtained a BSc degree in Mathematics from City St George's, University of London, between 2020 and 2023.

He was working as an executive at his uncle's Worli-based OHM Stock Brokers. His father, Premal Parikh, and uncle, Amal Parikh, are described as prominent names in the stock market.

The Crime Branch summoned Premal Parikh on Wednesday and questioned him for around three hours. After the questioning, when media personnel attempted to speak to him, he allegedly gestured towards them and threatened to hit them.

Third Accused Worked As Office Boy

Police are continuing their search for the third accused, Prathamesh Bagul, who is currently absconding.

The investigation has revealed that Bagul was not an outsider but worked as an office boy at Rohan Parikh's office. He was allegedly present at Jio World Plaza with the two main accused on the day of the incident, a detail reportedly confirmed through CCTV footage.

Several Crime Branch teams are conducting raids at possible locations in an effort to trace and arrest Bagul.