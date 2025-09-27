Best New 4m Plus SUVs To Buy During This Festive Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







For efficiency

The Victoris hybrid with its stellar 28 kmpl plus mileage is the most efficient SUV and you can also cruise around in silence too. The hybrid powertrain is smooth as well and offers good performance while only missing out on some features which is available on the mild hybrid.

For performance

The Tata Harrier EV is one of the most powerful cars available in India at this price point as it has a dual motor powertrain which brings in an extra motor plus has AWD. This enables it to be fast and have more grip on the road. The Harrier EV also comes with a lot of technology.





All-rounder

The Hyundai Creta remains one of the most popular SUVs simply because it brings in space, comfort and performance plus the high equipment list. It is the all all-rounder of sorts and comes with numerous variants to suit your wallet as well. The CVT variant in particular is popular while it also has a diesel and a turbo petrol.





Value for money

The Vinfast VF6 is the most keenly priced EV and is one of the most value options in terms of its aggressive starting price as well as the added amenities like the free charging plus the warranty. For the money, the VF6 undercuts it's rivals and is cheaper to run too although Vinfast will add more dealerships in India soon.





Technology

The Mahindra XEV 9e is packed with tricks and that includes a long list of crazy features on offer. Some of these are not available on luxury cars and are available on cars costing three times as much. The XEV 9e comes with the usual features that we expect but adds in some unique features which makes it different although some of these are limited to the top end.



