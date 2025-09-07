Vinfast VF7 Vs Tata Harrier EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9e

Vinfast has entered a competitive premium electric SUV segment, which although doesn't have the same high number of contenders as the 4m plus segment, still has a number of credible rivals to deal with. We are talking about the homegrown duo of the Tata Harrier EV and the Mahindra XEV 9e. Here, let us see how it compares with these two.

Which Is The Biggest?

All three are big full-sized EVs, while the Vinfast VF7 has a length of 4,545 mm and a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. In comparison, the XEV 9e has a length of 4789mm and a wheelbase of 2775 mm while the Harrier EV measures 4598mm in length and with a wheelbase of 2741mm. All three are different in design, and the XEV and the VF7 are a bit more radical, while the Harrier EV maintains its similarity to the Harrier EV in some aspects.





Which Car Has More Power?

The VF7 has a 59.6 kWh battery pack and with 174bhp while there is also a larger 70.8 kWh battery pack with 204 bhp and 310 Nm peak torque. Finally, there is the more powerful dual motor version which develops 350bhp and 500Nm which comes with the larger battery pack. The XEV 9e has a single motor only and develops 286bhp with either a 59kWh and 79kWh battery pack. The Harrier EV has either a 65 or a 75kwh battery pack with 238bhp RWD single motor or a more powerful 313hp and 504Nm. Range of the Vinfast VF7 is from 438km to 532km. The XEV 9e has a range of 656km/542km while the Harrier EV range varies from 627km and 622km.





Which Car Is A Better Value?





The XEV 9e starts from Rs 21.9 lakh while it is the most expensive here at Rs 31.2 lakh for the top-end. The Harrier EV meanwhile starts at Rs 21.4 lakh while the top-end is Rs 30 lakh. The Vinfast VF7 is the most affordable here as it starts from Rs 20.8 lakh and goes on till Rs 25.4 lakh.