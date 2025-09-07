Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoVinfast VF7 Vs Tata Harrier EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9e

Vinfast VF7 Vs Tata Harrier EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9e

In comparison, the XEV 9e has a length of 4789mm and a wheelbase of 2775 mm while the Harrier EV measures 4598mm in length and with a wheelbase of 2741mm. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vinfast has entered a competitive premium electric SUV segment, which although doesn't have the same high number of contenders as the 4m plus segment, still has a number of credible rivals to deal with. We are talking about the homegrown duo of the Tata Harrier EV and the Mahindra XEV 9e. Here, let us see how it compares with these two.

Which Is The Biggest?

All three are big full-sized EVs, while the Vinfast VF7 has a length of 4,545 mm and a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. In comparison, the XEV 9e has a length of 4789mm and a wheelbase of 2775 mm while the Harrier EV measures 4598mm in length and with a wheelbase of 2741mm.  All three are different in design, and the XEV and the VF7 are a bit more radical, while the Harrier EV maintains its similarity to the Harrier EV in some aspects.

Vinfast VF7 Vs Tata Harrier EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9e

Which Car Has More Power?

The VF7 has a 59.6 kWh battery pack and with 174bhp while there is also a larger 70.8 kWh battery pack with 204 bhp and 310 Nm peak torque. Finally, there is the more powerful dual motor version which develops 350bhp and 500Nm which comes with the larger battery pack. The XEV 9e has a single motor only and develops 286bhp with either a 59kWh and 79kWh battery pack. The Harrier EV has either a 65 or a 75kwh battery pack with 238bhp RWD single motor or a more powerful 313hp and 504Nm. Range of the Vinfast VF7 is from 438km to 532km. The XEV 9e has a range of 656km/542km while the Harrier EV range varies from 627km and 622km.

Which Car Is A Better Value?


Vinfast VF7 Vs Tata Harrier EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9e

The XEV 9e starts from Rs 21.9 lakh while it is the most expensive here at Rs 31.2 lakh for the top-end. The Harrier EV meanwhile starts at Rs 21.4 lakh while the top-end is Rs 30 lakh. The Vinfast VF7 is the most affordable here as it starts from Rs 20.8 lakh and goes on till Rs 25.4 lakh. 

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Harrier EV Mahindra XEV 9e Vinfast VF7
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Ukraine Govt Building Catches Fire In Fresh Russian Attack, 3 Killed
Ukraine Govt Building Catches Fire In Fresh Russian Attack, 3 Killed
Cities
PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; Minister Cheema Says No Relief Package Announced
PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; AAP Minister Says No Relief Package Announced
World
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Sports
Aryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final
Aryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final
Advertisement

Videos

Special Report: Punjab Battles Flood Fury As 1900 Villages Submerged, Army Leads Relief Near Border
Ground Report: Army Boats Deliver Relief To Flood-Hit Fazilka Villages Cut Off Near Indo-Pak Border
Breaking: Flash Floods In Uttarkashi Cause Widespread Destruction, SDRF And NDRF Begin Rescue Work
Breaking News: Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 to Grace Skies Tonight, Coincides with Pitru Paksha After 122 Years | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Congress Demands Stronger Security for Jitu Patwari After Robbery Attempt | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
India's Semiconductor Push: From Import Reliance To Global Competitor Amid US-China Tech Rivalry
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget