Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 AMG India Review: Practical Sports Car With Thrills?

It's raining and the roads have some broken patches while I also encounter a giant speed-breaker. In a sports car that would be a recipe for disaster but in the CLE 53 AMG, it was an easy affair with no costly or uncomfortable scrapes. The CLE 53 AMG then is a practical sports car and with a ride quality which won't give you a back ache every time you go for a spin.

The ground clearance isn't an issue and in comfort mode, it is quiet, fairly comfortable and packed with a lot of the typical Mercedes luxuries. While excitement is needed, this practicality aspect highlights the fact that you can drive one everyday and the gearbox also isn't jerky. Sure, there is that firmness which you expect with a sports car but the CLE 53 AMG is a clear allrounder.





CLE 53 AMG performance review

However, does it excite like an AMG should? It sure looks the part with the widebody stance thanks to the wider rear track and those massive wheels. The swollen wheel arches and the sloping coupe roofline looks fantastic while the typical AMG aggressiveness adds presence to the front. Press the start button and the engine has a muted roar.





This is an in-line six cylinder turbo petrol mild hybrid engine but it's a bit quiet in comfort mode while Sport Plus only gives the loud AMG exhaust plus the occasional crackles from the exhaust. As mentioned earlier, the comfort mode is civilized while Sport or Sport Plus brings in the AMG roar along with the quick responses. Push hard and the mild hybrid system sends more power along with torque which further enables for a seriously quick start.





The engine is smooth and there is plenty of performance with 450 hp on offer but it is the AWD system which lets you explore the performance more. While it is rear biased and drift mode means you can slide around like an AMG (only on controlled surfaces), the handling is direct and grip is excellent where you put down all the power cleanly. Rear wheel steering and adaptive suspension further help in disguising the size or weight when driven hard. The 9-speed automatic, while not the quickest, matches well with the engine here.

CLE 53 AMG interior review

Practically, this is as useful as any Mercedes-Benz save for the tiny rear seats. The door pockets are big, there is enough storage and the driving position isn't too low. The dashboard is nearly the same as a C-Class but there is no complaining here with the 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen which has great looking graphics along with plenty of carbon fiber.

The seats and the steering wheel are also different, being AMG ones. The central screen has AMG specific details and the steering has shortcut buttons for exhaust or drive modes which is useful. The touch based steering buttons though are difficult to use on the go. Equipment levels include heated and ventilated seats, 360 degree camera, a Burmester audio and more. Priced at Rs 1.35 cr, the CLE 53 AMG is a sports car for everyday use along with the right amount of entertainment, thrills and performance. There is no rival for now at this price and AMG has this segment to its own.



