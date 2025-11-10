Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAuto2025 Toyota Hilux Debuts With EV Variant & Fresh Cabin, Hinting At Big Fortuner Upgrade

2025 Toyota Hilux Debuts With EV Variant & Fresh Cabin, Hinting At Big Fortuner Upgrade

The all-new 2025 Toyota Hilux debuts with a refreshed design, modern cabin, hybrid and EV options, and updated tech, offering a clear preview of what the next-generation Fortuner will become.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The new Toyota Hilux has been revealed, and it is an all-new car which comes with an EV version too, while the interior is all new. The new Hilux is the ninth generation and will lay the foundation of the new Fortuner too. The all-new Hilux looks smart and has a new face, while the size remains. It still has the tough look but with a premium feel. The headlamps and the grille are narrower too, while the grille is all new.

Inside, there are new 12.3-inch screens and a new digital instrument cluster, plus a new touchscreen.

2025 Toyota Hilux Debuts With EV Variant & Fresh Cabin, Hinting At Big Fortuner Upgrade

The interiors are a lot more modern now, and the new Hilux has a lot more in terms of features too. The design is influenced by the new Land Cruiser Prado, and there is a new shift-by-wire selector. We expect more features to come in, too.

Powertrain & India Plans

2025 Toyota Hilux Debuts With EV Variant & Fresh Cabin, Hinting At Big Fortuner Upgrade

The new Hilux, for the first time, is offered in hybrid and EV form, while the main engine will remain in the form of the 2.8-litre diesel unit. Other changes also include a new electric steering wheel, which will improve the usability in the city and the steering response.

The EV version has less range, though at 300km, but it is not aimed for those who need the range, while the EV version won't be coming to India, most probably. We can expect the hybrid versions to come to India, which makes sense for our market.

Overall, the new Hilux shows us what the new Fortuner would be like and on the basis of this, there would be a big change for the Fortuner name.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Auto Toyota
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
Cities
Massive Protests At Panjab University Over Senate Elections Demand; Police Lathi Charge Students
Massive Protests At Panjab University Over Senate Elections Demand; Police Lathi Charge Students
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Cities
BJP Objects To Namaz At Bengaluru Airport, Accuses Siddaramaiah Govt Of 'Appeasement Politics'
'Why These Double Standards?': BJP Questions Congress Over Namaz At Bengaluru Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Faridabad Medical College: Jammu & Kashmir Police Seize 2 AK-47 Rifles, 350 kg Explosives
Jalgaon Violence: Cricket Dispute Sparks Clashes Between Two Groups | ABP NEWS
Bihar Election Update: Tej Pratap-Yadav and BJP Sparks Political Speculation; Tejashwi Celebrates 36th Birthday Amid Campaign
Breaking News: BJP to Hold Major Meeting Ahead of MCD By-Elections in Delhi
Ahmedabad Horror: Wife Allegedly Murders Husband, Buries Body in Kitchen Under Cement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget