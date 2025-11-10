2025 Toyota Hilux Debuts With EV Variant & Fresh Cabin, Hinting At Big Fortuner Upgrade

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The new Toyota Hilux has been revealed, and it is an all-new car which comes with an EV version too, while the interior is all new. The new Hilux is the ninth generation and will lay the foundation of the new Fortuner too. The all-new Hilux looks smart and has a new face, while the size remains. It still has the tough look but with a premium feel. The headlamps and the grille are narrower too, while the grille is all new.

Inside, there are new 12.3-inch screens and a new digital instrument cluster, plus a new touchscreen.

The interiors are a lot more modern now, and the new Hilux has a lot more in terms of features too. The design is influenced by the new Land Cruiser Prado, and there is a new shift-by-wire selector. We expect more features to come in, too.

Powertrain & India Plans

The new Hilux, for the first time, is offered in hybrid and EV form, while the main engine will remain in the form of the 2.8-litre diesel unit. Other changes also include a new electric steering wheel, which will improve the usability in the city and the steering response.

The EV version has less range, though at 300km, but it is not aimed for those who need the range, while the EV version won't be coming to India, most probably. We can expect the hybrid versions to come to India, which makes sense for our market.

Overall, the new Hilux shows us what the new Fortuner would be like and on the basis of this, there would be a big change for the Fortuner name.