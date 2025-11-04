Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Take A Beating, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,240 in Delhi, Rs 11,225 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,230 in Ahmedabad.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, continues to depend heavily on imports to satisfy its vast domestic appetite for the yellow metal. Despite ongoing efforts to boost recycling and develop organised gold collection systems, recycled gold contributes only a modest portion to overall supply, underscoring the nation’s strong reliance on global inflows.

Because gold is traded globally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee’s exchange rate have a direct bearing on domestic prices. When the rupee weakens, import costs rise, making gold more expensive for Indian buyers; conversely, a stronger rupee can help cushion price increases.

On the global front, gold prices are driven by a mix of economic and geopolitical forces, including bond yields, monetary policy decisions by central banks, and shifts in investor sentiment. The metal’s enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset means demand often strengthens during periods of inflation, financial uncertainty, or global unrest, reaffirming its reputation as both a store of value and a hedge against risk.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,251 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,240 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,273 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,250 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,246 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,246 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,246 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,246 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,251 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,230 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,246 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,251 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,230 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,251 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,240 per gram for 22-karat gold.

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Gold Price Today Gold Rate Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News
