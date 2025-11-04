At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Explorer
Gold Prices Take A Beating, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,240 in Delhi, Rs 11,225 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,230 in Ahmedabad.
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, continues to depend heavily on imports to satisfy its vast domestic appetite for the yellow metal. Despite ongoing efforts to boost recycling and develop organised gold collection systems, recycled gold contributes only a modest portion to overall supply, underscoring the nation’s strong reliance on global inflows.
Because gold is traded globally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee’s exchange rate have a direct bearing on domestic prices. When the rupee weakens, import costs rise, making gold more expensive for Indian buyers; conversely, a stronger rupee can help cushion price increases.
On the global front, gold prices are driven by a mix of economic and geopolitical forces, including bond yields, monetary policy decisions by central banks, and shifts in investor sentiment. The metal’s enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset means demand often strengthens during periods of inflation, financial uncertainty, or global unrest, reaffirming its reputation as both a store of value and a hedge against risk.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,273 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,250 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,246 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,246 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,246 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,246 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,251 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,230 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,246 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,251 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,230 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,251 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,240 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
World
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Cities
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
India
CJI Gavai Slams Centre’s ‘Tactics’, Says Govt Appears Keen to Avoid His Bench in Tribunal Reforms Case
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
ABP Live Education
Opinion
Advertisement