Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLeo Daily Horoscope (November 29, 2025): Emotional Swings, Career Delays, And Family Health

Leo Daily Horoscope (November 29, 2025): Emotional Swings, Career Delays, And Family Health

Love tensions, career struggles and shifting family dynamics highlight an important phase of reflection and resilience.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Leo Horoscope: Salutations to the regal Leo! Your natural charisma, creative flair, and unwavering ambition make you the star of the zodiac. Blessed with high self-esteem, Lions know that they possess enviable traits, and they're proud of them. They don't believe in false modesty and will be the first to praise themselves for a job well done. Your horoscope is a spotlight that guides you in shining brightly while staying true to your noble heart. 

Leo Daily Horoscope (November 29):

Your relationship may be tested as a partner’s displeasure becomes visible, creating situations that require emotional maturity. Approaching conversations with sensitivity can defuse tension. Many individuals may experience joyful moments during outings, uplifting the bond. Others may notice subtle behavioural shifts in their partner, which could spark doubts, making patience vital. A thoughtful gesture or special gift may bring unexpected happiness and open heartfelt conversations about the future.

Career progress requires determination. Ambitions may feel just out of reach, but persistence ensures positive results eventually. Maintaining healthy communication with superiors becomes essential, as misunderstandings could affect professional momentum. Promising opportunities may unfold as the week progresses, especially for those beginning new tasks or ventures with guidance and support from colleagues.

Health matters deserve careful attention. Neglecting diet or routine may lead to avoidable problems or financial burden. Family health may also require monitoring, particularly for parents affected by seasonal changes. Personal wellbeing remains manageable, though slight discomfort may arise if discipline slips. Balanced choices will help you navigate challenges with clarity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Leo Horoscope Today Leo Daily Horoscope Leo Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Tariffs Up, GDP Up: India Fires To 8.2%. Here’s What The Data Says About The Indian Economy
India's GDP Fires Up To 8.2% Despite Tariffs: Here's What The Numbers Say About The Indian Growth Story
World
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
World
'Rule Of Asim Law...': Imran Khan's Last Post Gains Attention Amid Rumours Of His Death
'Rule Of Asim Law...': Imran Khan's Last Post Gains Attention Amid Rumours Of His Death
Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Breaking: Raisen Rape Accused Shot in Leg While Trying to Escape Police Custody
Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget