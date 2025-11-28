Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Capricorn Daily Horoscope (29 November, 2025): Heartwarming News And Career Delays Ahead

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (November 29):

A partner may share delightful news, significantly lifting your spirits and fostering an atmosphere of warmth and excitement. This positivity serves to draw you closer, powerfully strengthening your emotional harmony. Nurturing the bond further through shared activities or relaxed, meaningful conversations is highly favored. Simultaneously, minor differences of opinion may still arise, making patience and understanding incredibly valuable. Taking extra care is essential when children travel or engage in outdoor plans, as small health concerns may surface if necessary caution is overlooked during this slightly sensitive phase.

Career progress may feel slower, with a few obstacles appearing through the week. Tasks may require repeated effort or adjustments, but your steady focus ensures long-term success. Even if results seem delayed, your commitment keeps you on the right track. Recognition may come gradually, especially as you maintain calm and consistency.

Health remains a sensitive area. The week may not feel favourable for physical stamina, and weather changes could bring fatigue or minor discomfort. Prioritising rest, mindful eating and routine care will help stabilise energy. By staying cautious yet optimistic, you can turn this period into a meaningful stepping stone.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
