Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (29 November, 2025): Emotional Honesty, Work Hurdles, And Wellness Cues

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (29 November, 2025): Emotional Honesty, Work Hurdles, And Wellness Cues

Strong communication in love, career challenges and vital health signals shift your focus toward balance and clarity.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sagittarius Horoscope: Hello, adventurous Sagittarius! Your boundless optimism, love for exploration, and thirst for knowledge make you the eternal seeker of the zodiac. Sagittarius isn’t afraid to step away from the crowd and is a natural-born leader who goes after what he or she wants, regardless of what other people think. Your horoscope encourages you to expand your horizons, embrace life's adventures, and share your wisdom. 

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (November 29):

Opening your heart and speaking your mind strengthens emotional bonds and brings refreshing clarity to your relationship. A partner may respond positively to your honesty, this will deepen trust and understanding. Joyful moments may arise through shared plans, small outings or heartfelt discussions. However, sudden disagreements or emotional sensitivity may also surface, requiring calm handling. Caring for children or younger family members during travel or outdoor activities is important, as minor health issues could arise without precaution.

Work may bring unexpected hurdles, but your resilience helps you break through them. You are capable of navigating complex situations with maturity, especially when faced with pressure or shifting priorities. Staying committed and adaptable ensures progress even when outcomes seem delayed. A gradual rise in recognition and respect may unfold as your efforts start getting noticed.

Health needs attention. Stress management becomes essential, as emotional strain could affect overall wellbeing. Seasonal discomfort or dietary imbalance may create minor issues, so caution is required. With grounded decisions and attentive care, this phase becomes an opportunity for meaningful growth.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
