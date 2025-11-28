Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroGemini Daily Horoscope (29 November, 2025): Work Challenges Bring A Turning Point In Your Life

Gemini Daily Horoscope (29 November, 2025): Work Challenges Bring A Turning Point In Your Life

Discover how shifting moods, workplace pressures and family health concerns may influence your decisions and relationships.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gemini Horoscope: Hello, curious Gemini! Being an air sign, your adaptability, intellect, and rapid wit ensure your world is constantly abuzz with concepts and associations. As adept communicators, Gemini individuals are the chameleons of the Zodiac, skilled at seamlessly integrating into various social circles, guided by the energy and ambience they sense. Your horoscope serves as a guide to assist you in navigating the ceaseless stream of information and social engagements that define your life. 

Gemini Daily Horoscope (November 29):

Emotional sensitivity may rise as a partner expresses dissatisfaction, creating a gap that calls for empathy and calm communication. Avoiding arguments and listening with patience can prevent disagreements from escalating. Meanwhile, lighter moments, like shopping or spending quality time together, may bring joy and strengthen the connection. Some may sense a subtle behavioural shift in their partner, leading to doubt or curiosity, making composure essential. Unexpected gifts or heartfelt gestures could add warmth and spark deeper conversations about commitment.

Work life demands persistence. Career goals remain within reach, but achieving them requires extra determination. Relationships with seniors or colleagues need careful handling, as misunderstandings could affect recognition or progress. Encouraging results may emerge later in the week, especially for those working toward long-term achievements. A new opportunity or collaboration may open doors, allowing you to explore fresh potential.

Health requires measured attention. Dietary discipline is important to prevent unwanted inconvenience or financial strain. Family health, especially concerning parents or older members, may fluctuate due to seasonal changes, urging vigilance. Personal energy remains largely steady, though minor discomfort may arise. By maintaining balance and awareness, you can navigate the day with clarity and confidence.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gemini Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Gemini Daily Horoscope Today Gemini Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Business
Tariffs Up, GDP Up: India Fires To 8.2%. Here’s What The Data Says About The Indian Economy
India's GDP Fires Up To 8.2% Despite Tariffs: Here's What The Numbers Say About The Indian Growth Story
World
'Rule Of Asim Law...': Imran Khan's Last Post Gains Attention Amid Rumours Of His Death
'Rule Of Asim Law...': Imran Khan's Last Post Gains Attention Amid Rumours Of His Death
Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Breaking: Raisen Rape Accused Shot in Leg While Trying to Escape Police Custody
Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget