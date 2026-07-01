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English NewsAstroJuly Planetary Transits 2026: 3 Zodiac Signs May See Major Life Changes

July Planetary Transits 2026: 3 Zodiac Signs May See Major Life Changes

July Planet Gochar 2026: Venus, Sun and Mercury transits, along with Saturn's retrograde, may bring luck, growth and positive changes for these zodiac signs.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
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  • Leo, Libra, Capricorn natives may benefit from these transits.

July 2026 brings several significant planetary movements that are believed to influence different aspects of life. The month begins with Venus entering Leo on July 4, a transit associated with prosperity, luxury, creativity, and improved financial opportunities. In Vedic astrology, Venus in the Sun's sign is considered favourable for enhancing material comforts and attracting positive outcomes. On July 7 at 10:32 AM, Mercury enters Gemini, its own sign. This transit is believed to sharpen communication skills, improve decision-making, and bring mental clarity. It may also support learning, business, and professional growth while creating opportunities for fresh achievements.

Sun Enters Cancer, Mercury Turns Direct And Saturn Goes Retrograde

The Sun transits into Cancer on July 16 at 11:44 PM, marking the beginning of Dakshinayan, a spiritually significant phase in the Hindu calendar. According to traditional beliefs, this period marks the symbolic onset of the gods' rest and encourages introspection and spiritual practices.

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Mercury, which remains retrograde for much of the month, turns direct on July 24 at 4:27 AM. Astrologically, this shift is believed to reduce confusion, improve communication, and help resolve delays in work, travel, and important decisions.

On July 27 at 1:25 AM, Saturn becomes retrograde in Pisces and will remain so until December 11, a period of around 138 days. Saturn's retrograde is often associated with reassessing responsibilities, discipline, and long-term goals.

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Zodiac Signs That May Benefit

According to astrological beliefs, Leo natives may experience relief from long-standing financial concerns during these planetary transits. Libra individuals could see favourable opportunities for business growth, partnerships, and professional expansion. Meanwhile, Capricorn natives are expected to receive rewarding results for their consistent efforts, with improved savings and financial stability

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which zodiac signs might benefit from the planetary movements in July 2026?

Leo natives may experience financial relief, and Libra individuals could see business growth. Capricorn natives can expect rewarding results, improved savings, and financial stability.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
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July Planet Gochar 2026 July Planetary Transits July Horoscope 2026
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