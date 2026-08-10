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English NewsAstroHoroscope Tomorrow Tuesday, August 11, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Horoscope Tomorrow Tuesday, August 11, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Daily Horoscope: Financial gains, career opportunities, and family support favour many zodiac signs today. Stay mindful of health, expenses, and relationships while making important decisions.

Written By : Dr. Anis Vyas |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 05:30 PM (IST)

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (August 11) for each sign.

Aries

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to bring positive signs regarding property. You may also win a legal matter, and work that has been pending for a long time could finally be completed. Business is also likely to bring profits as expected, increasing your happiness. Students who were facing difficulties with their studies may see those problems resolve. However, something said by a colleague may upset you. Be careful and measured in your words while speaking to others.

Taurus

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to bring the gains you have been hoping for. You may receive good news from your children. If a financial transaction has been troubling you, the matter could be resolved. You will receive strong support from your parents, who may also help you in some way. However, your spouse may become upset if a secret of yours comes to light. Those working in government jobs may have a chance of being transferred.

Gemini

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today, you should focus completely on your essential tasks. Avoid getting involved in other people's matters and pay special attention to your health, as an old health issue may resurface and cause stress. You will make every effort to fulfil a promise you made to a family member. Harmony is likely to remain in your relationships. Some tasks will need to be handled patiently

Cancer

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today may be filled with challenges, so you will need to proceed with a proper plan. If you have been troubled by a particular matter for a long time, the issue may finally be resolved. You may remain concerned about a health problem affecting your mother. If there is any confusion with your boss regarding business matters, you should clear it up, otherwise it could affect your work. You may also consider purchasing a new house or property.

Leo

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to bring positive results, although you may also face some new opponents who could try to damage your reputation. You may be happy to meet an old friend after a long time. A task that has been pending for a while may finally be completed. You will need to plan your finances carefully. You may also fulfil a promise made to your child.

Virgo

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

You should be particularly careful while using vehicles today, as an unexpected vehicle breakdown could increase your expenses. An argument may arise with your siblings over an issue. You may get the kind of work you have been hoping for at your job, but avoid making any mistakes or engaging in irregularities. A family member's declining health may require you to make frequent trips. You may also discuss a personal wish with your spouse.

Libra

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Those working in politics should remain cautious and avoid expressing their opinions on matters without thinking them through. There could also be some bitterness in your relationship with your boss. A relative may visit your home for a meal. Changes in the weather could affect your health, so take appropriate care. It would be better to spend only on essential needs. You may also experience some concern regarding your income.

Scorpio

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to bring an increase in wealth and prosperity. Your financial matters are unlikely to face major obstacles. Family issues should be resolved through discussion and mutual understanding. If you go on a trip, make sure you respect your spouse's feelings. You may genuinely wish to help others, but some people could misunderstand your intentions as selfishness. Avoid being influenced by anything said by an opponent.

Sagittarius

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to bring an increase in honour and recognition. You may receive an award or appreciation for your work. You will give importance to your family's opinions, which will bring happiness. You may meet an influential political leader regarding your business. However, your habit of rushing may lead to a mistake. Students may find new opportunities for higher education, but they will need to pay greater attention to their studies.

Capricorn

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today may be a comparatively weak day from a health perspective. You should pay close attention to your wellbeing. Avoid entering into a partnership with a relative. A disagreement may arise with a relative who lives far away. You may actively participate in charitable activities, which could bring you a sense of peace and satisfaction. You may also develop connections with new people in politics that could prove useful in the future.

Aquarius

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to be an average day. You will need to exercise some caution while handling your responsibilities. Your boss may increase your workload or responsibilities at work. Your child may attempt to take a wrong path, and you should intervene in time. Those travelling should remain alert so that their work can be completed smoothly. Your mother's old health problem may resurface. Students are likely to achieve good results in their studies.

Pisces

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to be an ordinary but manageable day. You may be busy completing pending family matters. Something said by a family member may upset you. You will continue to move towards progress. Take important decisions with the support of your brothers. If you have been facing difficulties in completing a task, the obstacle may now be removed. You may also consider sending your child away for further studies.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

 

About the author Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
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Daily Horoscope Rashifal Today August 11 Horoscope
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