Shri Krishna taught that true strength lies in dharma, humility, and respect for family and relationships. Upholding righteousness and devotion to duties earns lasting honour, success, and divine grace.
Mahabharata: When Shri Krishna Taught The Pandavas Timeless Lessons On Dharma, Duty, And Relationships
Mahabharat: Shri Krishna's journey teaches that dharma, humility, and true relationships are the keys to success and divine grace.
- His departure for Dwarka taught timeless lessons in dharma.
Arjuna's Vision For The Divine Sabha
Arjuna requested Shri Krishna to build a magnificent and unique assembly hall in Indraprastha. Understanding his vision, Shri Krishna advised him to seek Yudhishthira's approval first. The Sabha Bhavan was more than a grand structure it symbolised dharma, justice, and the pride of the Pandavas.
Vishwakarma Builds The Divine Assembly Hall
With Yudhishthira's consent, Vishwakarma began constructing the divine Sabha Bhavan at an auspicious time. Destined to be admired across the three worlds, the hall stood as a masterpiece of beauty, grandeur, and extraordinary craftsmanship.
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Shri Krishna Meets Kunti And Draupadi
After the Sabha Bhavan was completed, Shri Krishna visited Mata Kunti and Draupadi. They welcomed him with love and reverence, while he blessed them with affection. Their meeting reflected deep family bonds, mutual respect, and unwavering devotion to the Lord.
A Heartfelt Farewell Before Returning To Dwarka
Before returning to Dwarka, Shri Krishna bid a heartfelt farewell to Subhadra, Draupadi, Kunti, and his loved ones. They showered him with blessings and good wishes, and he reassured them with warmth and affection, showing the value he placed on family and devotion.
The Emotional Departure To Dwarka
As Shri Krishna departed for Dwarka on his Garuda-flagged chariot, the Pandavas accompanied him for a long distance. Yudhishthira, Bhima, Arjuna, Nakula, and Sahadeva's love and respect filled the moment with emotion, while the townspeople watched with deep reverence, reflecting the eternal bond between the Lord and his devotees.
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Shri Krishna's Timeless Life Lesson
Shri Krishna taught that true strength lies in dharma, humility, and respect for family and relationships. Those who remain devoted to their duties and uphold righteousness earn lasting honour, success, and divine grace.
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