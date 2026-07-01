Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His departure for Dwarka taught timeless lessons in dharma.

Shri Krishna's stay in Indraprastha and his return to Dwarka is more than a significant episode in the Mahabharat it is a timeless lesson in dharma, humility, family values, and leadership. From guiding the Pandavas in building the magnificent Sabha Bhavan to sharing heartfelt moments with his loved ones before departing, every event reflects the importance of righteousness, respect, and unwavering devotion. These inspiring incidents continue to offer valuable life lessons that remain relevant even today.

Arjuna's Vision For The Divine Sabha

Arjuna requested Shri Krishna to build a magnificent and unique assembly hall in Indraprastha. Understanding his vision, Shri Krishna advised him to seek Yudhishthira's approval first. The Sabha Bhavan was more than a grand structure it symbolised dharma, justice, and the pride of the Pandavas.

Vishwakarma Builds The Divine Assembly Hall

With Yudhishthira's consent, Vishwakarma began constructing the divine Sabha Bhavan at an auspicious time. Destined to be admired across the three worlds, the hall stood as a masterpiece of beauty, grandeur, and extraordinary craftsmanship.

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Shri Krishna Meets Kunti And Draupadi

After the Sabha Bhavan was completed, Shri Krishna visited Mata Kunti and Draupadi. They welcomed him with love and reverence, while he blessed them with affection. Their meeting reflected deep family bonds, mutual respect, and unwavering devotion to the Lord.

A Heartfelt Farewell Before Returning To Dwarka

Before returning to Dwarka, Shri Krishna bid a heartfelt farewell to Subhadra, Draupadi, Kunti, and his loved ones. They showered him with blessings and good wishes, and he reassured them with warmth and affection, showing the value he placed on family and devotion.

The Emotional Departure To Dwarka

As Shri Krishna departed for Dwarka on his Garuda-flagged chariot, the Pandavas accompanied him for a long distance. Yudhishthira, Bhima, Arjuna, Nakula, and Sahadeva's love and respect filled the moment with emotion, while the townspeople watched with deep reverence, reflecting the eternal bond between the Lord and his devotees.

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Shri Krishna's Timeless Life Lesson

Shri Krishna taught that true strength lies in dharma, humility, and respect for family and relationships. Those who remain devoted to their duties and uphold righteousness earn lasting honour, success, and divine grace.

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