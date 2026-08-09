Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (August 10) for each sign.

Aries

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today may be filled with confusion and challenges. Work-related stress could keep you occupied, and although you may receive an offer for a new job, it would be wiser to continue with your current one for now. You will focus on savings and may invest in financial plans. There are chances of purchasing a new house or shop. Maintain good relations with people around you. Money that you had lent to someone may also be returned.

Taurus

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Your mind may remain unsettled today due to emotional turmoil. A secret you have been keeping could unexpectedly come to light before family members. A new guest may arrive in the family, bringing happiness. If you are travelling, take extra care of your valuables. Avoid postponing important tasks. A misunderstanding caused by someone else could affect your plans. Those involved in politics may get an opportunity to meet an influential leader.

Gemini

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today calls for greater control over your expenses. Avoid investing in the stock market without consulting an expert. Concerns regarding your children's company or behaviour may trouble you. Businesspersons should remain cautious, as a partner may betray your trust. Legal matters may require advice from an experienced person. Although your father's words may upset you, you are likely to remain silent.

Cancer

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

The day is likely to bring happiness and positive developments. You may purchase a new home, creating a joyful atmosphere within the family. Your relationship with your spouse will improve further. However, be careful while communicating at work, as your boss may misunderstand something you say. Avoid sharing confidential information. Balancing personal and professional responsibilities will help prevent misunderstandings at home. There is also a possibility of recovering previously lost money.

Leo

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is favourable for improving your business by identifying and correcting past mistakes. You may receive disappointing news from a relative living far away. On the brighter side, obstacles related to a family member's marriage may be resolved. A lesson learned from an earlier mistake will prove valuable. If you have taken a loan, you may make efforts to repay it. Growth in wealth and resources is likely to bring satisfaction.

Virgo

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today encourages progress and professional growth. Your efficiency at work will remain strong, and long-standing health issues may begin to improve. There is a possibility of getting work that matches your interests. Participation in social events will help you build new connections, which may prove beneficial for your business in the future.

Libra

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

The day may bring several challenges. Work-related stress could continue, while disappointing profits in business may leave you feeling discouraged. Investments made without proper planning could result in losses. Think carefully before making any important decision, as acting on someone else's advice without proper judgment may lead to regret. Unexpected vehicle repairs may increase your expenses. However, your relationship with siblings will remain warm and supportive.

Scorpio

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Maintain a positive outlook today, as your confidence and optimism will help you overcome rivals. You may receive good news related to your children. Although your intentions will be genuine, some people may misunderstand them as selfish. Do not shy away from your responsibilities. Those considering a job change may receive another employment opportunity.

Sagittarius

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Avoid making hasty financial decisions today, especially in matters involving transactions. Business investments should be made carefully, as taking unnecessary risks could result in losses. You may plan home renovation or repainting work. A long-standing family issue that has been causing stress may finally be resolved. Speak thoughtfully with colleagues to avoid misunderstandings. Travelling may bring valuable information or useful opportunities.

Capricorn

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to be busy and full of activity. While travelling or moving around, you may come across important information. Learn from mistakes made in the past instead of repeating them. Meeting an old friend after a long time will bring happiness. Students may feel relieved from mental and academic pressure. Those preparing for government jobs should continue working hard, as persistence will eventually bring success. You may also discuss a heartfelt wish with your mother.

Aquarius

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today promises fun, excitement and positive developments. Planning your work in advance will help you achieve better results. A series of good news may keep your spirits high, and there are chances of promotion or recognition at the workplace. Your boss is likely to appreciate your efforts. You may also organise a surprise celebration for your family. However, exercise caution while driving or using vehicles.

Pisces

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

The day may present a few difficulties. Obstacles could arise in your work, and an almost-completed task may face unexpected delays. Working professionals may encounter new rivals in the workplace. If your child has been struggling academically, discussing the matter with teachers will prove helpful. Think carefully before starting any new venture. An old health issue affecting your father may resurface, causing concern.