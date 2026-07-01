Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Masik Shivratri honours Lord Shiva, seeking prosperity and blessings.

Bel Patra, milk, Ganga water invite peace and harmony.

Sandalwood, datura, aak flowers attract wealth and protection.

Masik Shivratri holds special significance in Sanatan Dharma and is observed every month on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi. The day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, and devotees believe that sincere prayers and ritual offerings to Bholenath bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings. According to religious beliefs, offering certain sacred items during the July Masik Shivratri puja can help remove financial obstacles, promote family harmony, and invite positive energy into life. If you are observing the fast or performing Shiva Puja this month, here are five auspicious offerings traditionally associated with Lord Shiva's blessings.

Offer Bel Patra

Bel Patra (bael leaves) is considered indispensable in the worship of Lord Shiva. Offering fresh, three-leafed Bel Patra on the Shivling is believed to please Bholenath, bringing prosperity, happiness, and gradual relief from financial difficulties.

Perform Abhishek With Raw Milk

Abhishek of the Shivling with raw milk is regarded as highly auspicious on Masik Shivratri. It is traditionally believed to promote mental peace, strengthen family harmony, and help overcome money-related challenges.

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Offer Ganga Water

Ganga Jal is considered one of Lord Shiva's most sacred offerings. Pouring Ganga water over the Shivling is believed to cleanse past sins, attract positive energy, and bring peace, prosperity, and well-being to the household.

Apply White Sandalwood

Applying white sandalwood paste to the Shivling during worship is considered highly auspicious. According to religious beliefs, it brings mental calmness, earns Lord Shiva's blessings, and helps remove obstacles from one's path.

Offer Datura And Aak Flowers

Datura fruits and Aak (Madar) flowers are especially dear to Lord Shiva. Offering them with devotion on Masik Shivratri is believed to protect devotees from hardships while invoking blessings for prosperity, abundance, and overall well-being.

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Things to Remember On Masik Shivratri

Begin the day with an early morning bath and wear clean clothes before performing the puja. Chant "Om Namah Shivaya" while offering Abhishek to the Shivling. Follow a sattvik lifestyle throughout the day and donate to the needy according to your capacity. Religious traditions believe that worship performed with devotion, faith, and sincerity brings Lord Shiva's blessings and auspicious results.Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on traditional religious beliefs and scriptures. These beliefs may vary across regions and traditions and are not scientifically verified.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein