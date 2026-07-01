Masik Shivratri is observed monthly on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees believe sincere prayers bring peace, prosperity, divine blessings, and help remove financial obstacles.
July Monthly Shivratri 2026: 5 Sacred Items To Offer Lord Shiva For Prosperity And Financial Blessings
July Monthly Shivratri 2026: Know the five sacred items to offer Lord Shiva, the correct puja vidhi, and the religious beliefs linked to wealth, prosperity, and divine blessings.
- Masik Shivratri honours Lord Shiva, seeking prosperity and blessings.
- Bel Patra, milk, Ganga water invite peace and harmony.
- Sandalwood, datura, aak flowers attract wealth and protection.
Masik Shivratri holds special significance in Sanatan Dharma and is observed every month on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi. The day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, and devotees believe that sincere prayers and ritual offerings to Bholenath bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings. According to religious beliefs, offering certain sacred items during the July Masik Shivratri puja can help remove financial obstacles, promote family harmony, and invite positive energy into life. If you are observing the fast or performing Shiva Puja this month, here are five auspicious offerings traditionally associated with Lord Shiva's blessings.
Offer Bel Patra
Bel Patra (bael leaves) is considered indispensable in the worship of Lord Shiva. Offering fresh, three-leafed Bel Patra on the Shivling is believed to please Bholenath, bringing prosperity, happiness, and gradual relief from financial difficulties.
Perform Abhishek With Raw Milk
Abhishek of the Shivling with raw milk is regarded as highly auspicious on Masik Shivratri. It is traditionally believed to promote mental peace, strengthen family harmony, and help overcome money-related challenges.
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Offer Ganga Water
Ganga Jal is considered one of Lord Shiva's most sacred offerings. Pouring Ganga water over the Shivling is believed to cleanse past sins, attract positive energy, and bring peace, prosperity, and well-being to the household.
Apply White Sandalwood
Applying white sandalwood paste to the Shivling during worship is considered highly auspicious. According to religious beliefs, it brings mental calmness, earns Lord Shiva's blessings, and helps remove obstacles from one's path.
Offer Datura And Aak Flowers
Datura fruits and Aak (Madar) flowers are especially dear to Lord Shiva. Offering them with devotion on Masik Shivratri is believed to protect devotees from hardships while invoking blessings for prosperity, abundance, and overall well-being.
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Things to Remember On Masik Shivratri
Begin the day with an early morning bath and wear clean clothes before performing the puja. Chant "Om Namah Shivaya" while offering Abhishek to the Shivling. Follow a sattvik lifestyle throughout the day and donate to the needy according to your capacity. Religious traditions believe that worship performed with devotion, faith, and sincerity brings Lord Shiva's blessings and auspicious results.Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on traditional religious beliefs and scriptures. These beliefs may vary across regions and traditions and are not scientifically verified.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of Masik Shivratri?
What auspicious offerings are recommended for Masik Shivratri puja?
Recommended offerings include Bel Patra, raw milk for Abhishek, Ganga water, white sandalwood paste, and Datura fruits and Aak flowers. These offerings are believed to please Lord Shiva and bring blessings.
What are the benefits of offering raw milk and Ganga water?
Offering raw milk promotes mental peace, strengthens family harmony, and helps overcome financial issues. Pouring Ganga water cleanses sins, attracts positive energy, and brings peace and well-being.
What rituals should devotees remember to follow on Masik Shivratri?
Devotees should start the day with an early bath and wear clean clothes. Chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya' during Abhishek, following a sattvik lifestyle, and donating to the needy are also recommended.