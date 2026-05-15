Friday Astrology Tips: Lucky Colours To Wear Today For Positive Energy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Friday honors Venus, planet of love, beauty, and prosperity.

Wearing white symbolizes peace, positivity, and calmness on Fridays.

Pink attracts positive vibes and emotional balance, linked to Venus.

Light blue and silver bring harmony, prosperity, and elegance.

When people step out of their homes on Friday, they usually step out with utter happiness because why not? The weekend is finally around the corner, and honestly, that feels lucky enough. But as Indians, we have always believed that luck plays an important role in our lives. From choosing the right day to start wearing something new for positivity to the little beliefs that have been a part of our culture for years.

In Hindu astrology, Friday is associated with Shukra Grah or Venus, the planet believed to represent love, beauty, luxury, happiness and prosperity. Because of this, many people prefer wearing soft and calming colours on Fridays to attract positive energy and good fortune throughout the day.

So if you are wondering what colour to wear today, here are some shades that are considered lucky for Fridays.

White

White is one of the most commonly associated colours with Friday. It is believed to symbolise peace, positivity and calmness. Wearing white outfits, shirts or even accessories on Friday is often considered auspicious.

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Pink

Pink is linked with love, warmth and kindness. Since Venus is connected to beauty and relationships, many astrologers believe pink can help bring positive vibes and emotional balance.

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Light Blue

Soft blue shades are also considered lucky on Fridays. The colour gives a calm and refreshing feel and is often associated with stability and harmony.

Silver

Silver jewellery or silver-toned outfits are believed to attract prosperity and elegance, both qualities connected with Venus.

While there is no scientific proof that colours can directly change your luck, colours do affect mood and confidence psychologically. So whether you believe in astrology or simply enjoy these traditions, wearing your “lucky” colour on a Friday can definitely make you feel a little more positive before the weekend begins.