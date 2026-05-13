Apara Ekadashi 2026: The Sacred Vrat Katha Believed To Remove Suffering And Bring Prosperity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apara Ekadashi honors Lord Vishnu, dispelling sins and granting prosperity.

This sacred fast, described by Lord Krishna, removes grave wrongdoings.

Observance equals pilgrimage merit, charity, and pleases Vishnu immensely.

The Vrat Katha story illustrates liberation through dedicated observance.

Apara Ekadashi is being observed today on May 13, 2026. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this sacred fast is believed to remove sorrows, sins, and troubles from one’s life while blessing devotees with happiness, prosperity, and spiritual merit. According to Hindu scriptures, the significance of this Ekadashi was narrated by Lord Krishna himself to Arjun. Devotees observing the fast are also advised to read or listen to the Apara Ekadashi Vrat Katha, as it is believed to please Lord Vishnu immensely.

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Apara Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Lord Krishna told Arjun, "The Ekadashi that falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Jyeshtha month is known as Apara Ekadashi. It grants immense wealth, virtue, and destroys all sins. Those who observe this vrat earn fame and respect in the world."

He further explained that the observance of Apara Ekadashi destroys sins arising from grave deeds such as slander, falsehood, deceit, disrespect towards elders, and immoral actions. Even those burdened by severe wrongdoings are said to attain relief through sincere observance of this vrat.

According to the scriptures, the spiritual merit gained from observing Apara Ekadashi is considered equal to taking holy dips at sacred pilgrimage sites, performing pind daan for ancestors on the banks of the Ganga, visiting revered shrines like Kedarnath and Badrinath, and donating cows, land, gold, elephants, or horses during religious rituals.

The vrat is described as an axe that cuts down the tree of sins and a radiant sun that removes the darkness of wrongdoing. Devotees are encouraged to worship Lord Vishnu with complete faith and devotion on this day to attain blessings and spiritual liberation.

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The Story Of King Mahidhwaj

In ancient times, there lived a righteous king named Mahidhwaj. His younger brother, Vajradhwaj, was cruel, unjust, and deeply jealous of him. One night, Vajradhwaj murdered the king and secretly buried his body beneath a Peepal tree in a forest.

Due to his untimely death, King Mahidhwaj became a restless spirit and began haunting the Peepal tree, causing disturbances in the area.

One day, Sage Dhaumya happened to pass through the forest. Through his spiritual powers, the sage learned about the king’s tragic past and understood the reason behind the spirit’s suffering. Filled with compassion, Sage Dhaumya freed the spirit from the tree and shared sacred spiritual teachings with him.

To help the king attain liberation from the ghostly form, the sage himself observed the Apara Ekadashi fast and dedicated the spiritual merit of the vrat to the troubled soul. As a result of the sacred merit, the king was freed from the curse of the spirit world. He then assumed a divine form, thanked the sage, and ascended to heaven in a celestial Pushpak Viman.

Lord Krishna concluded by telling Arjun that reading or listening to the Apara Ekadashi Katha with devotion destroys sins and brings divine blessings.

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